$ 1.5 billion of previous relief has not yet been spent. This is what's left

But about $ 1.5 trillion remains to be spent, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a fiscal watchdog group that tracks spending.

Senator Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican and fiscal conservative, told CNN this week that he opposes further additional spending until there is further analysis of the remaining $ 1.5 trillion.

"It is better to reuse that, rather have to authorize more, "Johnson said.

Much of the past spending went fast, helping people pay their bills and buy groceries. Money was sent directly to more than 160 million families, unemployment benefits were increased, and emergency loans were granted to 5 million small business owners.

This is where some of the money remains unspent:

$ 130 billion remaining for small businesses

There was a crazy rush for Small Business Paycheck Protection Program loans for the first few weeks, pushing Congress to replenish the fund with more money. More than $ 520 billion has been loaned.

But for now, most companies that have applied for a loan have received one, and there are approximately $ 130 billion left.

Small business owners were allowed only one loan, and the amount was based on two weeks of their payroll costs. The Republican stimulus bill introduced this week would allow some of the worst-hit companies to apply for a second loan. He proposed to reuse the remaining funds and add $ 90 billion.

$ 9 billion unspent on coronavirus testing

Despite shortages and delays across the country, only $ 16 billion of the $ 25 billion allocated by Congress in April for coronavirus testing has been spent so far, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

The group also finds that less than $ 1 billion of the $ 10 billion allocated by Congress in March has been used to do the free tests. Although he notes that some of the money could have been spent and is simply difficult to trace at the moment.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have expressed concern about why the money for the tests has not yet been spent.

$ 259 billion still available for Federal Reserve loans

Much of the money authorized by Congress, about $ 500 billion, was turned over to the Federal Reserve so it could design loan programs for struggling businesses.

But it took months for the Fed to find the correct set of rules for these programs. The Main Street Lending Program for small and medium businesses did not launch until mid-June. Some of the funds are intended to buy corporate debt, as well as municipal and municipal debt. Only one state, Illinois, has used the program.

About $ 259 billion remains largely unexploited. The programs were supposed to expire in late September, but the Fed announced this week that they will run until the end of the year.

$ 34 billion left for airlines

Congress specifically allocated money to the airline industry, but not all companies wanted a conditional loan.

A $ 32 billion program to cover payroll and benefits for aviation workers restricted airlines from making layoffs, licenses and setting limits on share buybacks, dividends and executive compensation. About $ 26 billion has been disbursed. That program expires in late September.

Airlines had more time to take advantage of a separate $ 46 billion loan program. The money came with similar restrictions and around $ 18 billion has been pledged so far, according to the Committee for a Responsible Budget.

Paid leave, unemployment benefits and tax exemptions

Part of the money allocated by Congress was to last until the end of the year.

Extended family leave and sick pay, for example, are available until December 31. Just under half of the $ 105 billion allocated for those benefits remains.

Lawmakers also added 13 weeks of unemployment benefits, beyond what states offer. Most of that $ 50 billion has not yet been spent, as many people still receive their state payments. (All the money has been used for the federal increase of $ 600 to unemployment benefits that expired this week. It cost around $ 200 billion).

Congress also created several tax benefits for companies, such as allowing them to deduct more losses and deferring payroll taxes. Those benefits may not yet have been reaped.

Money for states and cities.

Almost all of the $ 150 billion for states, counties, and cities is out the door. The money is intended to help them cover the costs related to the pandemic, and it is very necessary as they face serious budget deficits.

But even though the money has been disbursed by the federal government, the states themselves have been slow to spend it. They have used only 25% of the funds allocated by Congress, according to a Treasury report released this week.

State and local officials argue that strict federal rules designed to ensure that funds are spent on Covid-related expenses have made it difficult to spend money. Governors on both sides of the aisle have called on lawmakers to provide more funds.

The Republican stimulus bill introduced this week would not allocate more funds to states, but would make the rules more flexible. The House of Representatives bill passed in May would provide $ 500 billion to states and $ 375 billion to local governments, which they can use to address both the budget deficit due to loss of tax revenue and spending. related to coronavirus.