1 in 10 hospitalized patients with diabetes COVID dies





THURSDAY, May 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) – Ten percent of COVID-19 diabetes patients die within a week of entering the hospital and 20% need a respirator to breathe at that time, a new study found. French.

The researchers analyzed data from more than 1,300 COVID-19 diabetes patients, with an average age of 70, who were hospitalized in France during March. Of these, 89% had type 2 diabetes, 3% had type 1, and the rest had other types of diabetes.

The study found that 1 in 5 patients had been placed on an intensive care ventilator within seven days of hospital admission; 1 in 10 had died; and 18% had been discharged.

"The risk factors for the severe form of COVID-19 (in patients with diabetes) are identical to those found in the general population: age and BMI (weight)," said the researchers led by diabetes specialists Dr. Bertrand Cariou and Dr. Samy Hadjadj, from the University Hospital of Nantes.

The study was the first to investigate how COVID-19 affects patients with diabetes.

Poor control of blood sugar did not appear to affect the patient's outcome, but diabetic complications and advanced age were associated with an increased chance of death.

This was a higher body mass index (BMI), an estimate of body fat based on weight and height. Patients with a higher BMI were also more likely to need a ventilator.

The study found that 47% of patients had complications of the eyes, kidneys, or nerves (microvascular), and 41% had complications of the heart, brain, and legs (macrovascular).

According to the researchers, those complications more than doubled a patient's risk of death on day seven of hospitalization.

Age was also key. Patients aged 75 years and older were 14 times more likely to die than patients younger than 55 years. Patients between 65 and 74 had triple the risk of death compared to those under 55 years of age.

Additionally, obstructive sleep apnea and shortness of breath nearly tripled a patient's risk of death, and a higher BMI increased the odds of needing a ventilator or death, the study found.

Women were 25% less likely than men to die or need a ventilator, but the statistical difference was questionable, the researchers said. When they focused only on death, the risk for men and women was almost the same.

The findings were published on May 28 in the journal Diabetologia.

The study confirmed that insulin and other treatments for blood sugar control do not increase the odds of severe COVID-19 and should be continued in patients with diabetes, the authors said in a journal news release.

