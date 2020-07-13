1 in 3 young adults vulnerable to severe Covid-19, and smoking plays big role, research says





Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco looked at more than 8,000 participants ages 18-25 who had participated in the National Survey of Health Interviews to see what their medical vulnerability to severe Covid-19 was in relation to the indicators. of risk that had been established. by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including health conditions and smoking habits.

The researchers found that 32% of the total study population was medically vulnerable to severe Covid-19. However, when the group of participants who smoked cigarettes or e-cigarettes was removed from the analysis, the medically vulnerable percentage dropped by half, to 16%.

"The difference between the estimates is largely due to the large proportion of young adults who reported that they had smoked in the past 30 days (1 in 10) and the consumption of e-cigarettes in the past 30 days (1 of each 14), "the report said. "By contrast, relatively fewer young adults reported medical conditions identified by the CDC as conferring risk of serious illness."

Research showed that across the study population, young adult men were at increased risk for severe Covid-19. Although more women reported having asthma and immune conditions, higher smoking rates in men override this. However, looking only at nonsmokers, women were at increased risk.