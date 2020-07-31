1 Marine killed, 2 injured, and 8 others missing after amphibious vehicle accident off California coast

At least two others were injured in the accident, which occurred Thursday, according to a tweet from the First Marine Expeditionary Force.

Search and rescue efforts are still underway Friday morning with the support of the Navy and Coast Guard.

All service members in the incident are assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, based at Camp Pendleton.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident" said Colonel Christopher Bronzi, the commanding officer of the 15th MEU. "I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search."