1 not to expect from Donald Trump's daily coronavirus briefings







"I was doing them and we had a lot of people watching, record numbers watching in the history of cable television. There has never been anything like this," Trump said of the briefings. "It is an excellent way to spread information to the public about where we are with vaccines, with therapeutics." (When Trump ended the briefings a few months ago, he said, "It was not worth the time and effort" because "the Lamestream media is asking no more than hostile questions, and then refusing to report the truth or facts with precision").

On Tuesday, we learned more details about the briefings, the first of which is scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m.

According to CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Kevin Liptak, there are no current plans for any member of the White House coronavirus task force to join Trump on the podium, although that could change. They also report that the way White House aides convinced Trump to restart these briefings was by telling him that he could talk about more than just the coronavirus. Which brings me to the most delightful detail we know about the planned briefings, courtesy of press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Fox News on Tuesday morning (bold is mine):

"These will be brief information sessions, from the President primarily, delivering information to the American people that is needed about therapeutics and vaccines. There will be other information linked to these reports. We have many plans for the next three months. So you're also going to listen to other topics. The president can sometimes bring someone with him, maybe not. That will be your decision. But these will be very novel reports with a lot of information that the American will hear. "