1 not to expect from Donald Trump's daily coronavirus briefings

On Tuesday, we learned more details about the briefings, the first of which is scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m.
"These will be brief information sessions, from the President primarily, delivering information to the American people that is needed about therapeutics and vaccines. There will be other information linked to these reports. We have many plans for the next three months. So you're also going to listen to other topics. The president can sometimes bring someone with him, maybe not. That will be your decision. But these will be very novel reports with a lot of information that the American will hear. "
Oh, and he also noted that Trump will answer journalists' questions.
Well, let's analyze what McEnany told us there:
1) Information sessions will cover coronavirus and other topics.
2) Most of them will present to the President
3) answer questions
4) They will be short.
SAY AH. SAY AH. SAY AH.
Of all the things that these coronavirus briefings will be, they are almost certainly NOT going to be short.
The dirty little secret about President Trump is that, despite all his "fake news" rhetoric, we have never had a president who enjoyed jokes with journalists, or cared more about what the media thought of him. , That this . When Trump stands in front of the media, with the bright lights on and the cameras on, he's right where he wants to be, in the spotlight. That's why you can never part, ask questions before leaving Marine One, ask questions when you get to Air Force One, answer questions at every pool spray and photo shoot.
Trust me when I tell you that Trump's top aides would like him to speak to the media far less than he does. But Trump believes he is his best messenger and, again, he loves attention. So he talks and talks and talks.
Why would that suddenly change now, with Trump facing major political problems as he seeks to win a second term? Trump has always believed that he can speak for himself from any corner, and this is the narrowest corner he has ever been. And the White House only managed to get him to accept these briefings by promising him that he could speak more than the coronavirus! And they say he plans to answer questions!
Add all of those things and there is no way for Trump to provide "short" updates on the coronavirus, or anything else. On the contrary. My guess is that Trump lasts a long time, at least an hour, as long as he thinks it makes sense to continue doing these briefings. (I'm skeptical that they last that long, because Trump will want to see an immediate improvement in his poll numbers by doing them, and I don't think it's entirely likely.)
So buckle up. We are, at least in the short term, in a torrent of Trump talks.