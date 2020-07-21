1 not to expect from Donald Trump's daily coronavirus briefings

"I was doing them and we had a lot of people watching, record numbers watching in the history of cable television. There has never been anything like this," Trump said of the briefings. "It is an excellent way to spread information to the public about where we are with vaccines, with therapeutics." (When Trump ended the briefings a few months ago, he said, "It was not worth the time and effort" because "the Lamestream media is asking no more than hostile questions, and then refusing to report the truth or facts with precision").

On Tuesday, we learned more details about the briefings, the first of which is scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m.

According to CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Kevin Liptak, there are no current plans for any member of the White House coronavirus task force to join Trump on the podium, although that could change. They also report that the way White House aides convinced Trump to restart these briefings was by telling him that he could talk about more than just the coronavirus. Which brings me to the most delightful detail we know about the planned briefings, courtesy of press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Fox News on Tuesday morning (bold is mine):

"These will be brief information sessions, from the President primarily, delivering information to the American people that is needed about therapeutics and vaccines. There will be other information linked to these reports. We have many plans for the next three months. So you're also going to listen to other topics. The president can sometimes bring someone with him, maybe not. That will be your decision. But these will be very novel reports with a lot of information that the American will hear. "

Oh, and he also noted that Trump will answer journalists' questions.

Well, let's analyze what McEnany told us there:

1) Information sessions will cover coronavirus and other topics.

2) Most of them will present to the President

3) answer questions

4) They will be short.

Quick: Name the last time Trump fell "short" when dealing with the press? Was it the more than 50-minute opening speech you delivered at the Rose Garden on July 14 before taking approximately two questions from the media? Or the rambling press conferences you held in April to address the growing coronavirus pandemic? Or every campaign speech you have given?

Of all the things that these coronavirus briefings will be, they are almost certainly NOT going to be short.

The dirty little secret about President Trump is that, despite all his "fake news" rhetoric, we have never had a president who enjoyed jokes with journalists, or cared more about what the media thought of him. , That this . When Trump stands in front of the media, with the bright lights on and the cameras on, he's right where he wants to be, in the spotlight. That's why you can never part, ask questions before leaving Marine One, ask questions when you get to Air Force One, answer questions at every pool spray and photo shoot.

Trust me when I tell you that Trump's top aides would like him to speak to the media far less than he does. But Trump believes he is his best messenger and, again, he loves attention. So he talks and talks and talks.

Why would that suddenly change now, with Trump facing major political problems as he seeks to win a second term? Trump has always believed that he can speak for himself from any corner, and this is the narrowest corner he has ever been. And the White House only managed to get him to accept these briefings by promising him that he could speak more than the coronavirus! And they say he plans to answer questions!

Add all of those things and there is no way for Trump to provide "short" updates on the coronavirus, or anything else. On the contrary. My guess is that Trump lasts a long time, at least an hour, as long as he thinks it makes sense to continue doing these briefings. (I'm skeptical that they last that long, because Trump will want to see an immediate improvement in his poll numbers by doing them, and I don't think it's entirely likely.)

So buckle up. We are, at least in the short term, in a torrent of Trump talks.

