1 number that proves 2020 is * nothing * like 2016

Why? Because, for a variety of reasons: Trump is the incumbent, Joe Biden is not as polarizing as Hillary Clinton, the coronavirus, George Floyd, the 2020 election is not simply a repeat of the 2016 election.

Trump is in a much deeper hole today in terms of his chances of winning than at any time in the 2016 election.

"After Trump's unexpected victory in 2016, there is a temptation to avoid making political projections. But the outcome of an election should not make us ignore the data. And right now the dominance of the data points to a big election for Democrats. "

At this point in the 2016 career, Clinton had a 1.1-leading point about Trump in the national average of surveys. At this time, Biden has a 9.1-average point of advantage over Trump in national polls.

Sidebar: Biden's lead is bigger than all previous races, except four: Bill Clinton in 1996 (15.2 points average) and 1992 (13.7) and Ronald Reagan in 1984 (12.1) and 1980 (11.3).

The truth of the 2016 election that those numbers make clear is that it never seemed like a total blast for Clinton. Yes, most observers assumed that she would win, myself included, because she had enough leads in enough changing states. But those clues were never huge.

That is simply not the case in 2020, at least at this time. Not only does Biden have a much broader advantage over Trump than Clinton in the national poll average, but he's also ahead by a statistically significant margin in the vast majority of traditional swing states. And polls suggest Biden is also closing in on Trump in longtime Republican forts like Texas, Arizona, and Georgia.

None of this means that Biden is guaranteed to win! There are still 110 days before the elections. External events could dramatically change the way things look right now. Biden could do an expensive trick. Trump could find a message. Everything is possible!

But even if Trump ends up winning, it still doesn't prove that 2020 is the same as 2016. It isn't! Simply because Trump beat the odds in that race doesn't tell us much about whether he can do it again.