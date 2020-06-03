1 of 3 former officers accused of aiding and abetting is in custody

Three former Minneapolis police officers at the scene when George Floyd was killed were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today.

"I firmly believe that these developments are in the interest of justice for George Floyd, his family, our community and our state," said Ellison.

Thomas Lane and J.A. Kueng helped contain Floyd during the May 25 incident, while Officer Tou Thao was close to the others.

Arrest warrants have been issued against the three former officers, Ellison said.

In addition, Ellison announced that he is improving the charge against Derek Chauvin, the officer who had his knee pressed to Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, until the second-degree murder.

Chauvin was previously charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Two Floyd autopsies determined that Floyd killed by homicide.

Watch: