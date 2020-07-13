1-year-old boy among four people shot outside Brooklyn park

A 1-year-old boy and three other adult victims were shot Sunday night outside a Brooklyn park, police sources said.

A shooter opened fire, possibly from a passing car, at approximately 11:35 p.m. near Raymond Bush Playground on Madison Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard on Bedford-Stuyvesant, sources said.

The baby was hit in the stomach and taken to the Interreligious Hospital, where he is expected to survive, police said.

The three adults, including a 35-year-old man, were also expected to survive, sources and police said.

Police did not immediately know the ages of the other two victims.