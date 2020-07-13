1-year-old boy killed after being shot at a New York cookout

Police confirmed Monday that the 1-year-old boy who was shot in the stomach during a cookout in a Brooklyn park died of his injuries.

The baby, in addition to three men, was shot around 11:35 p.m. near the Raymond Bush playground on Madison Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant when a suspect, possibly in a passing vehicle, opened fire in his direction, police sources said.

The baby was rushed to the Maimonides Medical Center, where he was initially expected to survive. It was unclear what time he succumbed to his injuries.

His name was not immediately released by the police.

The three men, 27, 35 and 36, were also hospitalized and are expected to survive, sources and police said. They were shot in the ankle, groin and leg, respectively.

The shooting came amid a recent surge in shooting across the city.

Also on Sunday night, two boys, ages 12 and 15, were injured in separate shootings in Brooklyn and Harlem.