10 Awesome Facts You Need To Know About The Mr. Peabody And Sherman Show

DreamWorks Animation has a track record of charming and entertaining movies. His best franchises like Shrek, Kung Fu Pandaand How to Train Your Dragon they are proof that they can make quality films. Another one of these quality movies is Mr. Peabody and Sherman..

RELATED: DreamWorks: Top 10 Box Office Animated Movies of All Time (According to Mojo Box Office)

Several DreamWorks movies received a series on Netflix, and Mr. Peabody and Sherman. is no exception. Although the show is no longer in production, it still holds a special place in the hearts of many fans. Every fan should at least know some of the following facts about Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show.

10 I had guest stars in every episode

In Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show, the characters used time travel to meet historical figures from the past. These included George Washington, Cleopatra, Sacagawea, and even Mulan. Additionally, several prominent voice actors stepped in to voice these historical figures.

Tom Kenny, Nolan North, Gray Griffin, and more represented the distinct personalities of historical figures. If the show had continued, it's interesting to think of who else Mr. Peabody and Sherman would have visited.

9 9 Mr. Peabody's parents

Mr. Peabody adopted Sherman at an early age, and the two have had a strong bond as a father and son since then. But Sherman was not Mr. Peabody's first experience with adoption, since he was adopted himself. In the episode "Peabody's Parents", it was revealed that Mr. Peabody was adopted by two other dogs. Although they did not speak, their love for their son was clear.

8 Won 4 awards

The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show It received mixed reviews from critics and fans alike. However, the show was competing for various awards, and even won four of them. Two of them were Daytime Emmy Awards, while the other two were Annie Awards. The Emmys were for his music and animation, and the Annie Awards were for his voice acting and production design.

7 7 Eric Goldman and Michael Corcoran made the theme song

If you've had the theme song of Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show stuck in your head, you have to thank Eric Goldman and Michael Corcoran. They created the catchy tune that would become the theme of the show. Goldman has composed music for Spider-Man: Homecoming, Trolls Holidayand Perfect tone.

RELATED: 10 Things That Make No Sense About The Perfect Pitch Trilogy

Corcoran composed music for Nickelodeon shows, including Drake and Josh, Zoey 101and Henry Danger. With a track record like these two, it's no wonder they've been chosen to create the theme for Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show.

6 6 It has a soundtrack

Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show He not only had the contributions of Corcoran and Gold, but also a large number of other musicians. Some of them are the bands Jukebox the Ghost, The Family Crest and Ra Ra Riot. With all that musical talent, it only made sense to release a soundtrack for the show. The soundtrack was released in 2015 and has 30 tracks. It features many songs from the show, as well as some exclusive ones from various artists. Being a musician is just one of the many things that Mr. Peabody can add to his resume.

5 5 It wasn't the first series

Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show It is the first time that the characters have a series for them, but it is not their first series. Mr. Peabody and Sherman appeared on Peabody's improbable story in 1959. This show transmitted as segments in The Rocky & Bullwinkle Show, which was about the adventures of a moose and a flying squirrel. Fortunately, DreamWorks saw the potential of Peabody's improbable story and made a show and movie based on it.

4 4 Tiffany Ward was the executive producer

The characters Mr. Peabody and Sherman were first produced by Jay Ward. He also worked on Rocky & Bullwinkle and George of the jungle. Unfortunately, he passed away before Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show It was made for Netflix. Because her daughter, Tiffany Ward, was still in the entertainment industry, she became an executive producer on the show. She also worked as a producer for George of the jungle and the Mr. Peabody and Sherman. movie.

3 Originally had 78 episodes

When Netflix first ordered Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show, originally supposed to have 78 episodes. However, DreamWorks only ended up producing four seasons, totaling 52 episodes. There are numerous potential reasons why the last 26 episodes were never made, and some speculate that they were canceled in favor of another project.

RELATED: Which Iconic DreamWorks Character Are You, According To Your MBTI?

In 2018 DreamWorks made The adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, which was a reboot of the original program, for Amazon Prime. As Mr. Peabody and Sherman. is based on Rocky and BullwinkleDreamWorks probably couldn't continue the Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show for Netflix

2 Max Charles returned as Sherman

Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show It had few characters from the movie for the television series. With Sherman being one of them, it only made sense to bring his former actor back to the show. Max Charles, who voiced Sherman in the film, has also been on Harvey Beaks as the title character, The amazing Spider Man as a young Peter Parker, and The lion guard as Kion Throughout all his roles, Charles stayed with Sherman until the end.

one Mr. Peabody had a different actor

In the original movie, Ty Burrell played Mr. Peabody. Burrell is best known for his roles in Finding Dory like Bailey Most Wanted Muppets like Jean Pierre Napoleon, and Modern Family like Phil Dunphy. Although he enjoyed playing Mr. Peabody, he was unfortunately not able to play him again in the series.

To replace the role, Chris Parnell was chosen. Parnell has been on popular shows like Rick and Morty, Samurai Jackand BoJack Horseman. Being a veteran in the acting industry, Parnell was perfect for taking on Mr. Peabody.

NEXT: Rick & Morty: The 10 Most Shameless Things Jerry Has Done



next

Interesting job you guys have: 10 behind the scenes facts about men in black movies





