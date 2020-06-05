10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About Moonlight

Although some of his thunder was stolen when La La Land was wrongly announced as the winner, Barry Jenkins " Moonlight He won Best Picture at the 89th Academy Awards, and it's easy to see why he was honored with the First Prize. Damien Chazelle's tribute to Hollywood's Golden Age musicals was a visual delight, but it was nothing compared to the personal gambling and emotional depth Jenkins brought to Moonlight.

Chiron's tragic three-act story is intimate and beautiful, with universally identifiable emotions. Here are 10 fascinating details of making Moonlight.

10 Brad Pitt helped make the movie.

When Barry Jenkins first tried Moonlight done, he met with Brad Pitt. Although Pitt did not stick as a producer, his interest helped Jenkins raise the budget and secure a distribution deal.

Pitt's production partner Dede Gardner is among MoonlightProduction companies, and she became the first woman to win the Academy Award for Best Picture twice. First he won for producing 12 years of slavery.

9 9 The three actors who played Chiron did not meet during filming.

MoonlightChiron's main character is played by three different actors in the three acts of the film: Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders, and Alex Hibbert, and Barry Jenkins prevented them from meeting during filming.

Jenkins wanted each actor to create their own personality for Chiron that was not influenced by the way the other actors interpreted him. The director also prevented the actors playing Kevin from meeting.

8 An incoming storm changed the scene of the swimming lesson

The scene in which Juan teaches Chiron how to swim has become one of the most iconic scenes in Moonlight, and one of the defining images of the film. But originally it was going to be much longer, with more dialogue between the characters.

When the cast and crew went out to film the scene, a storm began to arrive that restricted how long they could shoot. This ended up working well for the movie, as the dark clouds added some additional symbolism to the scene.

7 7 Naomie Harris had to film 15 years of her character's life in three days

Naomie Harris is the only actor to appear in all three MoonlightActs, but she was only available to film for three days, because she was busy promoting Spectrum and there was a problem with your visa.

Scenes from Harris in Moonlight It spanned a whopping 15 years in the life of his character, so he had to delve into a decade and a half of emotional development and personality changes in just three days. He was admirably successful and garnered an Oscar nomination for his performance.

6 6 Moonlight is the winner of the best film with the lowest budget (adjusted for inflation)

MoonlightThe Best Picture win broke a handful of records. It was the first LGBT themed film and the first film with a completely black cast to win Best Picture. And with a reported budget of $ 1.5 million, he was also the winner of the Best Film with the lowest budget in the history of the Oscars.

Technically, Rocky It was cheaper, with a budget of $ 1.1 million, but that was in the 70s. Adjusted for inflation, Moonlight is the winner of the Best Film with the lowest budget. The film grossed more than 43 times its budget with a box office gross of $ 65.3 million.

5 5 The film is based on a non-produced work

In 2003, after playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney's mother died of AIDS, he wrote a semi-autobiographical play called In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue to deal with pain.

The work did not finally come about until Barry Jenkins got it through the Borscht Art Collective in Miami and became interested in making it into a movie. After talking to McCraney, Jenkins spent a month in Brussels working on the script.

4 4 Each chapter of the movie mimics the look of a different movie

The work that Moonlight it was based on three acts, just like the movie, but they ran side by side. It was not even revealed that they were all the same person up to the midpoint of the play. In the adaptation process, Barry Jenkins decided to divide the film into three distinctive parts to give the story more focus.

He filmed each chapter to mimic the look of a different type of footage. The first chapter was based on the Fuji movie, which showed more vibrant colors; the second was based on the Agfa film, which added some cyan shades; and the third chapter was based on the Kodak movie.

3 The cast and crew had to share a trailer and a bathroom

Due to the ultra low budget of Moonlight, the cast had to share a preview for all their hair, makeup and wardrobe requirements. The cast and crew also had to share a single bathroom. The film was shot over the course of 25 days in late 2015 in South Florida, where the story unfolds.

2 Naomie Harris was initially reluctant to play a crack addict

Early in her acting career, Naomie Harris made a commitment to portray women only positively. So, she was reluctant to play a crack addict in Moonlight.

When Barry Jenkins confided that he had based the character on his own mother, who was battling addiction, Harris reconsidered and decided to take on the role. Harris herself is not a drug addict, so she watched videos of crack addicts on YouTube to get into her mind.

one Barry Jenkins didn't bother while filming in Liberty Square because he had family in the area

Both director Barry Jenkins and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney grew up in the Liberty City neighborhood of Miami, where the film is set. Initially there were concerns about shooting in Liberty Square, but Jenkins and his crew were ultimately not bothered, because word spread that Jenkins had family in the area.

According to the cast and crew accounts, the locals could not have been more helpful. Naomie Harris said she never felt more welcome at a filming location.

