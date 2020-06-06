10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Men In Black Movies

Thanks to the police chemistry of Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, Men in Black became a successful franchise. This is how movies came to the big screen.

The tropes and conventions of the "police friend" genre are so rigid and worn that it is almost impossible to find a new twist. But adapted from a little-known comic of the same name, Men in black He did exactly that with the story of two agents working for a secret government organization dealing with alien encounters, completely unknown to the general public.

RELATED: Men in Black: 5 Reasons Why the Franchise Deserves Another Chance (and 5 Why It Should Die)

the Men in black Movies have gone up and down in quality, but it's still one of the most popular franchises in Hollywood. So here are 10 interesting behind-the-scenes details of the Men in black films.

10 Tommy Lee Jones Impromptu dialogue because he didn't think the script was funny

Tommy Lee Jones did not think that his dialogue in the Men in black the script was a lot of fun, so he decided to improvise his own lines on the spot. Director Barry Sonnenfeld didn't mind as he found Jones's improvisations to be brilliant, and Will Smith enjoyed the challenge of trying to keep up with his co-star.

In fact, the uniqueness that emerged from this improvisation gave the film the comic energy that made it a huge hit with the public.

9 9 David Schwimmer and Chris O & # 39; Donnell were offered the role of Agent J before Will Smith was cast

From the Men in black The franchise was based primarily on the charms of its star Will Smith, as well as Smith's incredible film chemistry with Tommy Lee Jones, it may seem impossible to imagine someone else playing Agent J. But Smith was not the first choice for the role.

The role was initially offered to David Schwimmer, at the height of his friends success, and Chris O & # 39; Donnell, who turned him down because he felt too similar to his role as Robin in Batman forever. Before Jones was cast to play M, Clint Eastwood was considered for the role.

8 Sacha Baron Cohen was considered to be playing Boris The Animal

The casting of Men in Black 3 went through some different changes. Sacha Baron Cohen was considered for the evil role of Boris the Animal before the part was turned over to Flight of the Conchords"Jemaine Clement.

Alec Baldwin was the first choice to play Chief X, the M.I.B. boss in the 60s, but had to leave due to delays in shooting. Gemma Arterton was the first choice to play the younger version of Agent O, but scheduling conflicts also forced her to drop out.

7 7 There could have been a man in black / Jump Street Crossover

When the notorious group of hackers Guardians of Peace broke into Sony Picture's servers, they leaked thousands of emails from the studio's top executives, and it emerged that a cross between the Men in black and Salto Street Franchises were under development. Truly Salto Street In fashion, the film would have sparked satirical fun with the rise of shared cinematic universes.

RELATED: 23 Jump Street: 5 Reasons Why It Should Be Done (and 5 Why It Shouldn't)

Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum joined the project, which was dubbed MIB 23, but it never materialized, possibly because the email leak took the air out of his tires.

6 6 Quentin Tarantino was offered the opportunity to lead the men in black

Before Barry Sonnenfeld was chosen to direct Men in black, the job was offered to Pulp fiction director Quentin Tarantino and An American werewolf in London director John Landis. Tarantino presumably rejected it because he tends to work from his own scripts.

Landis rejected it because he thought it was too similar to his previous movie. The blue brothers, only with aliens. After seeing how successfully Men in black It turned out that Landis regretted his decision to reject the producers' offer.

5 5 The alien scene Beatboxing from Men In Black II stemmed from a visit to the set of Biz Markie

One day rapper Biz Markie visited the set of Men in Black II and director Barry Sonnenfeld heard it beatboxing with Will Smith. This gave Sonnenfeld the idea to add the scene where Agent J talks to an alien, played by Markie, at the post office in beatboxing language.

The beatboxing language came directly from the beatbox routine that Sonnenfeld heard Smith and Markie doing. J's second beat is taken directly from Slick Rick's "La Di Da Di".

4 4 Men In Black 3 started shooting without a full script

Although its plot holds surprisingly well in the final cut, Men in Black 3 started shooting without a full script. This led to a production delay, the production delay that caused Alec Baldwin to leave the film, as the script had to be completely rewritten.

3 Halle Berry and Jennifer Lopez auditioned to play the female lead in Men In Black II

When the casting was underway for Men in Black IIHalle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, and even Yeardley Smith (the voice actor for Lisa Simpson) tried out for the female lead role, Serleena.

Famke Janssen was cast in the role and even filmed a few scenes. However, after a death in the family, Janssen abandoned the project and the role had to be recast with Lara Flynn Boyle.

2 F. Gary Gray had a nightmarish experience working on Men In Black: International

When Directly from ComptonF. Gary Gray first signed on to direct Men in Black: International, he planned to make a darker movie than the last one MY B. entries that would explore modern social issues. However, producer Walter Parkes wanted a light and useful box office success. Gray and Parkes hit heads during production, as Parkes rewrote the script during filming and even took over directing on a few days.

RELATED: Top 10 Sci-Fi Comedies

Typically, a studio executive is assigned to mediate conflicts between directors and producers, but the executive chosen to oversee conflicts in Men in Black: International he left the studio in the middle of production, which only exacerbated disagreements.

one Michael Jackson tried to convince Sony executives to replace him Will Smith in Men in Black II

Michael Jackson briefly cameos in Men in Black II as Agent M. When he was first offered the chance, the King of Pop said he would play a role in the sequel for free if the studio kicked out Will Smith so he could be the star.

Jackson was unable to convince Sony executives to remove Smith from his own franchise, especially since his star power made the franchise a success in the first place, so Jackson only got a cameo.

NEXT: I'm a peacock !: 10 behind-the-scenes facts about the other guys



next

Harry Potter: the 15th most powerful Patronus, ranked





