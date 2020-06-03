10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts You Never Knew

The hit MTV show The challenge It is incredibly successful, with the program currently producing 3-5 seasons a year. Of course, with such a successful show, production needs to have a perfectly crafted formula.

In the years since The challenge started, a lot has changed. New rules always come up as producers review what worked and what didn't work for one season. Although the producers try to keep most of the information behind the scenes, there are a few things fans have learned after years of watching The challenge. Check out these 10 behind the scenes facts about The challenge!

10 Contraband phones

There are many things that contestants cannot bring The challenge home, and the list just keeps growing. Perhaps one of the most difficult limitations for contestants to accept is that they cannot bring their phones. This has led contestants to try to hide burner phones in creative places.

Some examples include cutting a hole in a jacket or storing a phone in a shoe. This has led producers to conduct increasingly exhaustive searches of contestants and their belongings before entering the home.

9 9 Phone calls

Contestants on the show sometimes show up on the phone with other important people outside the house. However, this does not mean that they have unlimited access to calls.

While it's not as extreme as some other shows like Older brother, which completely limit the connection to the outside world, calls made at home are extremely limited. Contestants are allowed 2 10-minute phone calls a week and these calls are highly monitored to limit the information that leaves the home.

8 Limited alcohol

Sometimes it seems like the cast has unlimited access to alcohol. Many of the scenes that hit the show outside of contests are alcohol-induced fights or connections. But these moments are shown disproportionately because alcohol leads to more interesting moments.

In reality, the liquor provided to the mold is extremely limiting. They receive a specific amount of wine, beer, and vodka per week. The vodka is even dyed blue to prevent contestants from pouring it into their water bottles and hiding what they are drinking. When contestants leave the house to go to the bar, they limit themselves to the same liquor options.

7 7 Foundry

It is a requirement for The challenge so that the contestants have been in at least one other reality show. In recent years, casting has begun to expand the shows they attract contestants from. They want to make sure that their contestants can withstand the physical challenges on the show.

Although contestants are not subjected to physical competition to qualify, they are highly selected with production looking for evidence of their physical abilities. Of course, the rookies are not the only chosen ones. When considering which vets to issue, it comes down to the issue of The challenge that season and whether or not popular vets fit the issue.

6 6 Don't spill the secrets

Stations The challenge movie long before its release. For example, the season currently airing was filmed 8 months ago. It is important to production that secrets about the show's outcome and events are not revealed before airing.

Players may be tempted to share some of the information, but that would be a huge mistake. All who compete are forced to sign a confidentiality agreement and are subject to heavy fines for disclosing information about the program. Producers have even been known to hire investigators to find the source of the leaked information.

5 5 Good money

Part of the success of the program is due to returning veterans. To attract these players to return, they are offered large amounts of money.

In addition to the potential cash prize, players are paid a fixed amount for each week they survive the house. Pay increases as more seasons a player competes. While veterans $ 1,000 a week, some of the original challengers could earn up to $ 5,000 a week! Some contestants even receive a flat fee for appearing on the show in the first place, which could go as high as $ 80,000.

4 4 Short term

Some contestants don't have that much time to prepare before they start filming. In an interview, Challenge The CT veteran revealed that most contestants will receive a notice a few months in advance.

But in some circumstances, contestants can have a month, a week, or even be contacted while filming has already started.

3 Mysterious place

One of the most exciting aspects of The challenge are the different places where the program is filmed. The cast has repeatedly stated that the ability to travel to new places in the world and compete in these unique challenges is part of what makes the show so much fun.

But these contestants have no idea where they are going until they arrive at the airport. Once they check in at the airport, they are given a plane ticket and that's when they discover the filming location for the season.

2 Movie night

With little or no in-house entertainment, fans are desperate for something to do. The most exciting moments for them end up being fights between individuals in the house.

When a fight starts, someone will yell "movie night" and all the players will come running to watch the discussion. Some players have even admitted to instigating fights out of boredom.

one Pre-season planning

While information about the upcoming season is kept secret, that doesn't stop players from doing their best to train and prepare. All contestants train physically, but some try to plan their strategy as soon as possible.

While some players, like CT, have given up trying to figure out who's going to appear in the upcoming season, others take a different approach. Wes, in particular, is known for reaching potential players ahead of the season and trying to make deals and alliances with them.

