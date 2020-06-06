10 Best Contemporary Comedy Directors

Comedy is subjective, up to a point. But sometimes, there are artists who constantly make big laughs, while still having a unique tone and style in their work without sacrificing cinematic quality. That sets the "subjective" bar to "universally large" instead.

RELATED: Top 10 Horror Movies From Non-Terror Directors

Here are 10 fantastic modern comedy directors who have truly presented incredible work on film and television in the last 20 years. Many of the listed creators do more than just direct, so this list will take that into account. However, it is not necessarily a definitive ranking of 1-10, but a list.

10 Paul Feig

Paul Feig may be a little formulated, but it is better to have structure than to lack it. Feig is a fairly healthy director and has great appeal to the general public. It should be noted that many of his films are directed by women, such as Spy, Hot, Last Christmas, Bridesmaidsand yes 2016 Ghostbusters restart.

However, he has also dabbled in many television shows with several cool episodes in Nurse jackie, The office, Development arrestedand Weedsand has the honor of directing the first bearable episode of Parks and Recreation after her shaky first season.

9 9 Mindy kaling

Mindy Kaling does not always receive its due attention, but that does not mean that people are not familiar with their work. As one of the leading producers / writers / directors of The officeHis work on that show is embedded in American pop culture for generations to come.

His other great television credit, The Mindy project It was also a great showcase for his talents, and his skills seemed to increase with each season. His last show I have never, was also a solid addition to his filmography, and will probably continue to do a great job.

8 Daniel Kwan + Daniel Scheinert

There were many options for directors with few credits or mixed credits to their names; Ben Stiller, Olivia Wilde, Michael Showalter, John Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, etc. However, of all the options, the duo nicknamed "Daniels" are the ones with the most obvious style and style for their work.

Swiss Army Man It is one of the best absurd comedies of the modern era and is much more beautifully filmed and annotated than necessary, making it a beautiful story of friendship. Little-known fact: They also directed the silly music video for "Turn Down For What".

7 7 Adam McKay

For many people, the Will Ferrell era was the cornerstone of humor in the 2000s, and Adam McKay was the director of many of his films, including Step Brothers, Anchormanand Talladega Nights. McKay is completely over the top, and his ridiculous antics create incredibly memorable jokes and scenes in his movies, even if the entire product isn't very solid or meaningful.

Moreover, it produced East and down, which could be strangely sweet once on a blue moon. That said, when McKay focuses, he can take the message home, albeit without subtlety, as seen in Vice.

6 6 Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele is a horror director, but at the same time he is a comedy director. Combine the two genres in a style similar to Sam Raimi's, but with more subtlety. It is also a triple threat, because it can act, write and direct. His brilliant writing and moving social themes make him a modern Rod Serling (which explains why he had to help develop the Twilight Zone reboot), but with its iconic humorous brand "Key and Peele".

RELATED: Top 10 Direction Releases of the Past 10 Years

As scary as Salt and We they were, laughter was as common as chills. Each laugh leaves the public prepared for the great blow of fear that is coming.

5 5 Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson is one of the smartest directors on this list, and he combines his film with so much detail that people are likely to discover new things for years to come. Although he doesn't do comedy strictly, when he does, he is top notch. Johnson directed two of the best episodes of Breaking Bad, which are "Ozymandias", which could be the best episode of television broadcast, and "Fly", one of the most polarizing but brilliant episodes. The hilarious slapstick and gorgeous cinematography on "Fly" elevate what was thought of as a filler episode to be art.

RELATED: The Last Jedi: 5 Hardest (and 5 Most Heartbreaking) Scenes

He also recently directed Knives out, which was greeted with great critical and audience fanfare, and is set for a sequel. It was one of the best movies of the year, and certainly one of the funniest. Equally, The Last Jedi is possibly the funniest movie (and one of the best) in the Star Wars saga, and the only cohesive film in the Sequel trilogy.

4 4 Edgar Wright

Edgar Wright is the most energetic director on this list, and that says something. His movies run at lightning speed and are packed to the brim with ingenuity, so if a prank doesn't work on someone, one of the next five in the same minute is bound. Many of his films have had a massive following, such as Scott Pilgrim vs. the world, Shaun of the dead, Hot fuzzand World's End.

His tendency to combine action with comedy has worked to a more than impressive degree, and he made sure to duplicate that skill in movies like The Adventures of Tintin and Baby driver. He was also the original director of Ant ManAlthough he left the project, much of his influence remains in the first film.

3 Wes Anderson

The tragedy of Wes Anderson is that he could be the funniest director on this list, but his comedy is much more adapted to the subtle; you either understand it or not. There are no explanations. Much of his humor is difficult to interpret with some people, with scenes involving forceful conversation, visual jokes, absurdity, and sudden violence.

However, its unique visual style with its obsessive-compulsive symmetry and gorgeous color palettes are impossible to miss, and its dramatic rhythms hit hard. Since The great hotel in Budapest to Fantastic Mr. Fox, he is a favorite of moviegoers and artists around the world.

2 Phil Lord + Chris Miller

If Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer are the worst comedy director duo, then Lord and Miller are their perfect opposites, and they are now the best comedy director duo on the scene. In fact, they are one of the best duo directors in film history, along with the Coen brothers.

21 Jumpstreet and its even better sequel is the modern comedy classics, and The lego movie It was one of the few times that a movie that advertised something really managed to be healthy and not be insufferably full of product placement. And, of course, Phil Lord's contribution as a story writer and co-writer on Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse It became one of the best animated movies ever made, and also one of the best superhero movies, in an era with a highly saturated market. With the successful attempt to launch the "Snyder Cut" of League of Justice, maybe it's not crazy to fight for Lord and Miller Alone cut, of which they were unnecessarily fired for leaving the script.

one Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi is another triple threat talent on this list, serving as director, writer, and actor (lead). He constantly engages with people online, is very supportive of many of the other directors mentioned here (they are, too!) And is remarkably original, but humble about his success. He has directed and written several films with different settings and genres, but they have all remained primarily as comedies. Horror? What we do in the shadows. Super Hero? Thor: Ragnarok. Drama? Jojo Rabbit. Friends trip? Hunting for wild people. Animation? Helped in the early stages of Moana.

At this point, after massive audience recognition with Ragnarok and the attention of the Academy Award with Jojo RabbitWaititi is an unstoppable train. He is currently lined up to do a sequel to Ragnarok, a Star Wars movie a Akira adaptation and much more. He has probably surpassed Peter Jackson as New Zealand's most famous filmmaker and has already sealed himself as a comedy film legend.

NEXT: Jojo Rabbit: 5 scenes that broke our hearts (and 5 that made us laugh out loud)



next

The 15 highest grossing movies of the 90s of all time (according to box office Mojo)





