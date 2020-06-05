10 Best Episodes Of Season 2, Ranked By IMDb

The second season of the hit NBC primetime drama, We are, premiered in September 2017 with rave reviews from critics and fans and solid ratings from the network. In the first season, it was revealed that Jack Pearson, the perfect patriarch of the Pearson family, died when "The Big Three" were teenagers.

RELATED: 10 Shows Like This Are Us You Must See

Fans spent the rest of the first season trying to figure out how Jack died, and in the second season, everything is finally revealed. As questions from the first season are answered, more questions arise for fans, and that's what keeps audiences coming back for new episodes week after week and season after season.

10 Number two (8.8)

This episode focuses on Kate and her most recent good news that she and Toby expect. In flashbacks, we also see baby Kate learning to walk and teenage Kate taking care of her dog and fighting with her mother about college and her plans for the future.

Today, Kate's happy news about babies gets worse when she has a miscarriage. Kate struggles after the news of the divestment, turning herself off of Toby and her family and doing her best to pretend everything is fine, when clearly, it isn't.

9 9 The Wedding (8.8)

In the season two finale, it's Kate and Toby's wedding day, and all of their family and friends have gathered to celebrate. Fans can also see an alternate universe where Jack didn't die, and the episode begins with Jack and Rebecca renewing their vows on their fortieth wedding anniversary.

RELATED: It's Us: 10 Questions We Have For Season 5

Kate fights on her wedding day because her father is not there and spends time with her siblings before walking down the aisle.

8 The most disappointed man (8.9)

In this episode, viewers see Rebecca and Jack and their struggles officially adopt Randall, and Randall's biological father, William, fighting to lose him and many other people in no time.

Rebecca and Jack face a judge who is concerned about giving them custody of Randall because they would be a mixed-race family. Another judge approaches to help William, who is in jail on drug charges. Both judges at the end of this episode wonder if they have done the right thing.

7 7 Number three (8.9)

Randall is the focus of this episode. In the first season, Randall finds his biological father, Randall, and loses him, shortly after they connect, to cancer. Randall is still mourning the loss of his biological father when he and Beth decide to raise a teenage girl named Deja.

RELATED: It's Us: 10 of the Best Randall Pearson Quotes

Deja's mother is in and out of jail, so Randall and Beth have taken Deja to provide her with some stability. In flashbacks, teens Randall and Jack visit a university Randall is planning to attend and join during their road trip.

6 6 The advice of a father (9.0)

In the second season premiere, Rebecca and Jack fight to get their marriage back on track after a bad fight at the end of the first season, where Rebecca asks Jack to stay with Miguel for a while.

Jack and Rebecca sit down to explain to their children that they have chosen to separate for a few days to "catching the breath"Children don't react well to the news, causing more stress for the family. Today is The Big Three's birthday, and each celebrates his own special way.

5 5 Number one (9.2)

Kevin is the focal point of this episode, and things are not going well for him. Kevin's fight with drugs and alcohol comes to a head in the course of this episode. In flashbacks, we see Kevin prepare for his future by meeting with a college football coach looking to recruit him to his team.

RELATED: It's Us: 5 Reasons Kevin is the Worst Reason (and 5 Reasons Randall is the Best)

Kevin and his father are having problems, and the meeting is not going well due to Kevin's bad attitude and manners during the coach's visit. In the present, Kevin gets drunk at a high school performance where he is the guest of honor and collapses.

4 4 The fifth wheel (9.2)

In the episodes leading up to this, Kevin drives under the influence of drugs and alcohol and is shocked to find Tess, Randall's daughter, in the back seat of his car. Kevin is detained and arrested, then enters a treatment program. Kevin's family visits him in rehab and attends a group counseling session.

Kevin tells his family how difficult it was to grow up because he always felt like he wasn't getting enough attention. Meanwhile, the Pearson family spouses, Toby, Beth, and Miguel are not invited to group therapy and spend their time together as the people who married in a crazy family dynamic.

3 The car (9.3)

Viewers take a closer look at the Pearson family in this episode, using their car as a focal point. The episode starts out pretty happy with the family shopping for the wagoneer and the happy memories the children have of that day.

RELATED: It's Us: 5 Moments Rebecca Pearson Is A Great Mom (And 5 Where A 6/10 Is)

Those memories turn a little sour in the next scene when we see Rebecca driving the Big Three teenager in that same car to Jack's funeral. It is also the car that Jack teaches Randall and Kevin to drive and shares stories of his past with their children while he repairs the vehicle.

2 That will be the day (9.5)

Kevin currently moved in with Rebecca after rehab and now lives near Randall. Randall and Beth have purchased the apartment building where William lived and are meeting with their new tenants to discuss how they are going to fix the property.

In flashback, the Pearson family is gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday, and The Big Three is going to do their thing for the first time. This is also the episode where we see how the fire that killed Jack started: in a slow cooker some friendly neighbors gifted Jack and Rebecca before the Big Three were born.

one Super Bowl Sunday (9.8)

The mid-season finale of We are It was shown after the actual Super Bowl in 2018. This is the episode that both fans and critics have been anticipating since the public learned that Jack Pearson tragically dies.

This episode shows not only how Jack died but how his family dealt with the tragic news. It's the best episode of the series to date, and the actors' performances are definitely the best of the season, especially Mandy Moore, who plays Jack's wife, Rebecca. The scene in which Rebecca learns that her husband is dead is one that stays with the viewers.

NEXT: It's Us: 10 Of The Best Jack Pearson Quotes



next

That 70's show: 10 things about Kelso that would never fly today





