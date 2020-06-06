10 Best Horror Movies That Take Place On Planes, Trains & Automobiles

Travel. Escape. Freedom. Transportation typically brings a sense of excitement and awe. The feeling of adventure on the horizon. Knowing that these memories will last a lifetime …

But then again, these spaces tend to be quite small. And once in them, there really is no way out. And if someone were to start causing trouble, there really is nowhere to go. Nowhere to run. Nowhere to hide … Perhaps that's why transportation is an ideal setting for horror movies. They have a natural claustrophobic effect for them, and the stresses are already high. All a filmmaker needs to do is add a little mess to the mix. Here are 10 great horror movies that take place on planes, trains, and cars.

10 Train to Busan (2016)

Shortly before a train leaves Korea's Seoul station, a zombie pandemic breaks out. After the train leaves, it becomes obvious that one has reached the train. One by one, the passengers are attacked, turning into zombies.

The film chose the "fast zombie" approach and combined it with the confined space of a moving train. The film received rave reviews and has become one of the highest-grossing Korean films ever made.

9 9 Christine (1983)

John Carpenter's horror classic Christine It is based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. When nerdy student Arnie discovers an old 1958 Plymouth Fury for sale, he takes the opportunity. It turns out that her new car, Christine, is not exactly a standard model … The car has a mind of its own and will kill anyone who threatens her and Arnie. As the car worsens, so does Arnie's personality.

8 Red Eye (2005)

Red eye It was seen as the return of Wes Craven. After a few failures that followed Scream 2 in the late 1990s and early 2000s, fans loved seeing Craven return to what he did best: create terror and tension that defied horror norms. In the movie, Lisa boards a plane. A man sits next to him and whispers to him that he works for a terrorist organization, and that if she does not cooperate with him, he will kill his father. The movie turns into a classic cat-and-mouse chase with a twist … they are both trapped in a plane 35,000 feet above the ground.

7 7 Howl (2015)

A night train leaves London for Eastborough, just as the full moon begins to rise in the night sky. About an hour into the journey, the train enters the woods of the English countryside. Suddenly, a deer jumps onto the tracks, colliding with the train. The driver has to get out to make sure there is no damage. That's when he discovers that something lurks in the forest. With the train in a dead zone and somewhat outside, passengers are forced to take refuge inside the train until help arrives.

6 6 Cujo (1983)

Another 1983 horror movie based on a King novel, Cujo tells the story of Donna and her young son, Tad. The two head to Joe Camber's rural farm, the city's auto mechanic. There, Donna and Tad run into the Camber family dog, Cujo, who has been infected with rabies and is now thirsty for blood.

Trapped inside their car, the mother and child must fight the scorching heat and dehydration like a rabid 180 pounds. St. Bernhard stalks them.

5 5 Quarantine 2: Terminal (2011)

After the resounding success of the 2008 horror film he found footage Quarantine (which was actually based on the Spanish movie • REC) a sequel would surely follow. This time, the story centered on a plane that was heading from LAX to Atlanta. Suddenly, a passenger violently attacks the crew members and attempts to enter the cabin. Soon, more and more passengers begin to turn, and it's up to the group to figure out how to survive.

4 4 Midnight Meat Train (2008)

Based on one of Clive Barker's many short stories, the film focuses on numerous murders that take place late at night on the subway. A photographer becomes obsessed with capturing "real" and "raw" moments and begins to follow the man who he believes is responsible for the killings.

The film starred Bradley Cooper, Leslie Bibb, and Brooke Shields, and had a surprise ending that audiences didn't see coming. Despite flying under the radar after its release, the film has become a cult classic.

3 Joy ride (2001)

When three college boys (Paul Walker, Steve Zahn, Leelee Sobieski) pretend to be a sexy woman on CB radio to mess with a lone trucker … they end up getting more than they bargained for. The trucker turns out to be a madman and seeks revenge against the three, chasing them across the American West. The movie was a weird combination of a travel movie and a chase movie, but it ended up working perfectly. The film received mostly positive reviews and turned out to be a box office success.

2 Terror Train (1980)

When a group of fraternity and sorority members throw a New Year's party in disguise aboard a train, an assassin sneaks aboard, and one by one, the partygoers disappear. In the film, Jamie Lee Curtis plays the title role and is much more self-reliant than in some of his other films. On top of that, the film plays around with many themes, such as bullying, gender, costume, and even magic, making it one of the most exclusive slasher movies of the '80s.

one Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

After a school bus with soccer players and cheerleaders breaks down in the middle of the field, the coaches and the bus driver leave for help. But after finding a homemade dagger made of bone housed in the wheel, it becomes clear that the bus did not break down, but was sabotaged. Like the first movie, Creeper begins to select his victims by smelling their fear, and chaos ensues. Since the bus is the only form of refuge, children must unite to fight the bloodthirsty monster.

