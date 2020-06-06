10 Best Long-Awaited Sequels, Ranked By Their Rotten Tomatoes Scores

Certain sequels take a long time to come out. Some are the ones that were delayed or were waiting for the correct script, others are inherited sequels that are taken up many years later with a new main character but have the same continuity. While there are those long-awaited sequels that aren't welcome, there are also those that are a hit with critics and audiences alike.

The term that constitutes a long-awaited sequel is not final, but for this article, the qualifier will be more than 10 years between a previous delivery. This will be seen specifically in the sequels and will not count prequels like Star Wars: The Phantom Menace or Monsters University. And since the distance is from the previous delivery, The awakening of strength it doesn't count as it came out only ten years later Ghost menace. So with those qualifiers in place, here are the top 10 long-awaited sequels according to Rotten Tomatoes.

10 The return of Mary Poppins (2018) – 79%

Mary Poppins returns It had one of the longest gaps between sequels, released 54 years after the original. Emily Blunt plays the magical babysitter here, replacing the legendary Julie Andrews. The cast also features Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Wishaw, Emily Mortimer, and Colin Firth, with a memorable cameo by Dick Van Dyke. Rob Marshall directed the film, and the new songs were composed by Marc Shaiman.

Mary Poppins returns He was able to capture the magic of the first movie and tell his own story. The thrilling "Trip a Little Light Fantastic" sequence feels like a brilliant combination of "Chim Chim Cher-ee" and "Step in Time", and Blunt and Miranda deliver incredible performances. The film was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

9 9 Fantasia 2000 (1999) – 81%

While this may be a slightly weaker sequel than others, Fantasy 2000 it is based on the concept of the original. It also has a massive 59-year gap between movies. Like the first movie, it contains animated sequences with classical music. It has eight sequences, seven of them original. The Wizard Apprentice, the most famous segment of the original, also returns in this movie.

The idea for the sequel originally came from Walt Disney's nephew Roy E. Disney. It took many years later Fantasy 2000 it was first released to finally be made. The sequences were directed by Disney Animation legends like Don Hahn, Pixote Hunt, and Eric Goldberg.

8 T2 Trainspotting (2017) – 81%

T2 Trainspotting came out 21 years later Trainspotting. Danny Boyle returned as a director, with returning cast members including Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller, Robert Carlyle, and more. Loosely based on author Irvine Welsh's sequel to his first Trainspotting novel, the filmmakers and the author set out to make a film that lived up to the first film.

The sequel takes place 20 years after the previous movie, almost coinciding with how long it had been in real life. At the BAFTA Scotland Awards 2017, the film won Best Picture, Boyle won Best Director and Bremner won Best Actor.

7 7 Live Free or Die Hard (2007) – 82%

Live free or die hard it's the fourth Die hard movie, which will be released 12 years later Die hard with a vengeance. The film takes place a little over 10 years after the previous film, with Bruce Willis as the only returning cast member. He was joined by Justin Long, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Timothy Olyphant.

The film has the second highest Rotten Tomatoes score in the series, just behind the original. It is also the highest grossing of the Die hard Film (s. Four of the five films are based on unrelated material that was previously published or written, and Live free or die hard taken from the article "Goodbye to Arms" by John Carlin.

6 6 Blade Runner 2049 (2017) – 87%

Blade Runner 2049 released to rave reviews 35 years after the first movie. Ryan Gosling plays Officer K, a replicant who works for the police department. Officer K is sent to an investigation that leads him to Rick Deckard, a retired Blade Runner. Harrison Ford returned as Deckard, while Edward James Olmos reprized his role as Gaff.

The sequel is based on the concepts of what makes someone human. One of the classic mysteries of the first movie is whether Rick Deckard is a replicant or not. The sequel doesn't respond clearly either, but rather allows the viewer to keep wondering how the first movie did. Blade Runner 2049 won two Academy Awards. One was for Best Visual Effects, and the other was Roger Deakins' Oscar for Best Cinematography.

5 5 The Color of Money (1985) – 89%

The color of money is the sequel to The scammer that came out 25 years after the latter. Paul Newman reprises his role as "fast" Eddie Felson, who is now a retired pool scammer. He is interested in a young swindler named Vincent Lauria, played by Tom Cruise. The film was directed by Martin Scorsese.

Paul Newman won the Oscar for best actor, his first victory in eight nominations. Newman is one of six artists who have been nominated twice for playing the same character, as he was also nominated for The scammer. The other five are Bing Crosby as Charles O & # 39; Malley in Going My Way and The bells of Santa María, Peter O & # 39; Toole as Henry II in Becket and The lion in winterAl Pacino as Michael Corleone in The Godfather and The Godfather: Part IICate Blanchett as Queen Elizabeth in Elizabeth and Elizabeth: the golden ageand Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa in Rocky and Creed.

4 4 Finding Dory (2016) – 94%

Finding Dory was a long-awaited follow-up to Finding Nemo, and the films were 13 years apart. The sequel takes place a year after the original movie and follows Ellen DeGeneres' Dory as she tries to find her parents. Andrew Stanton returned as director, while Albert Brooks returned as Marlin. Joining the cast were Hayden Rolence, Ed O & # 39; Neill, Diane Keaton, Eugene Levy and Idris Elba.

Finding Dory manages to represent mental illness accurately and with respect. The characters don't treat Dory as if she could get better if she wanted to, but rather learn to listen to her and understand what she's going through. He doesn't magically improve in the end, either, but he discovers new ways to deal with his mental illness, while also leaning on others around him.

3 Incredibles 2 (2018) – 94%

Incredibles 2 finally released 14 years after the first movie. Brad Bird returned as a writer and director, while Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Samuel L. Jackson, and Brad Bird returned to their roles in the first film. The sequel begins immediately after the end of the first movie.

The story follows the Parr family and other heroes as they try to restore public confidence in superheroes, as they battle a new villain named Screenlaver. Incredibles 2 He was nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Film.

2 Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) – 97%

Path of Fury it's the fourth Mad Max movie, which comes out 30 years later Beyond Thunderdome. George Miller returned to direct the film, but Tom Hardy played Max for the first time. Much of Path of Fury focuses on a desert chase, resulting in incredible action and fast pacing.

Path of Fury It was named by many critics as one of the best movies of the year, and was nominated for ten Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. The film won six awards, which was the maximum for any film of that year.

one Toy Story 3 (2010) – 98%

toy Story 3 It was released in 2010, and 11 years had passed since the previous entry. The sequel was not only nostalgic for people who grew up with the first two, but Pixar made the brilliant move to make Andy grow. The story made a deep connection to the feeling of saying goodbye to childhood and what those memories mean to someone.

toy Story 3 it won the Academy Award for Best Animated Film, and became the third animated film to be nominated for Best Film. The film was a hit with audiences and critics alike, and the final scene is considered one of the most emotional and powerful scenes ever seen in an animated film.

