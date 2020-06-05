10 Best One Season TV Shows (According To IMDb), Ranked

As the television dial is turned (it's not that much with new technology anymore), there is an anticipation for that show that was so wonderful last season. The wait is over. Finally, the new season is here. But, daunting enough, that new favorite show has been canceled. Often there is no warning.

It is no longer there, it disappeared. Or it is announced after spending numerous hours with beloved newly discovered characters that they will not be there next year because someone or something has determined that the show is no longer worthy.

10 Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (2006 – 2007) – 8.2

Matthew Perry (from friends fame) stars with Amanda Peet, Bradley Whitford, Steven Weber and D.L. Hughley on this show inside a show about the production of a live comedy series similar to NBC Saturday night live.

Television critics raved about the show's pilot, claiming it is one of the best new television shows. Created and written by Aaron Sorkin, the five-time Emmy nominee Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip It ran for 22 episodes before it was canceled in April 2007.

9 9 Kitchen Confidential (2005 – 2006) – 8.2

What did Bradley Cooper do before he became a Hollywood mega superstar, Oscar-nominated actor who starred in such successful films as The hangover and A star mes born? He played Jack Bourdain, a playboy chef from a New York restaurant on the Fox television show, Kitchen Confidential. The show was based on Anthony Bourdain's best-selling book, Kitchen confidential: adventures in the culinary underbelly.

After the first three shows, he was suspended due to the baseball playoffs. Fox aired one more show before the series was canceled.

8 Wonderfalls (2004) – 8.2

Waterfalls It's about college graduate Jane Tyler (Caroline Dhavernas) talking to animal figures who give her idiosyncratic advice about people who need help. In 2013, TV Guide included it in its list of shows that were canceled too soon and called it "The Little Show It Could Have Been".

The 2004 television show had positive reviews from critics, but struggled to identify with a dedicated audience necessary for longevity. It was canceled after its fourth episode. Despite the small number of loyal fans wanting to end the rest of the episodes, it wasn't until the DVD's release that they had a chance to close.

7 7 Reyes (2009) – 8.2

Kings It is based on the King David book starring Christopher Egan as David Shepherd, who rises to become king of his nation. Other cast members included Deadwood & # 39; s Ian McShane and Susanna Thompson (Arrow & # 39; s Moira Queen) as Queen Rose Benjamin.

Kings it premiered with high marks in the spring and audiences seemed to like it. Viewers stated that he was aesthetically pleasing and well acted with a generally good cast. Unfortunately, the story was not taken seriously and sent mixed messages to the public.

Was it a soap opera that was to be seen as too dramatic or something that was considered real and intriguing? The show quickly faded and was canceled in the summer.

6 6 Man from Nowhere (1995-1996) – 8.3

Bruce Greenwood plays a documentary photographer who has erased his life and no one seems to know him. He believes he is part of a conspiracy and must find out who and why behind it.

The United Paramount Network (UPN) believed that Man from nowhere It was to be the newest sensation on the net, and although it was critically acclaimed, it generated no audience and was canceled in 1996 after one season. And ten years later, UPN would go extinct along with The WB, replaced by The CW.

5 5 My life called (1994 – 1995) – 8.3

Claire danes (of Homeland fame) stars 15-year-old Angela Chase, whose anguish as a high school teenager is revealed in her relationships with friends, parents, and children. My call life It also stars Beth Armstrong, Wilson Cruz and a 21-year-old Jared Leto.

The series ended in a cliffhanger believing it would return next season. Unfortunately, that was not the case. When the Danes were rumored to not want to return for another season due to the stress of balancing schoolwork and rehearsals, the program was canceled.

4 4 Profit (1996 – 1997) – 8.7

Adrian Pasdar plays John Profit, a charismatic sociopath who carries a terrible childhood secret that propels him to climb the corporate ladder by any means necessary, including blackmail, bribery, and murder.

Compared to other dark TV melodramas like The sopranos, Nip / Tuck, Right handedand Breaking BadMost believed that it was ahead of its time and that it would have had longevity if it had been created ten years later. Fox's uncomfortable and unusual television series lasted only four episodes, including the pilot.

3 Freaks and Geeks (1999 – 2000) – 8.8

Lindsay Weir (Scooby Doo Linda Cardellini) plays a successful high school student who befriends a group of students who are not as talented and considered "monsters." Her younger brother Sam (John Francis Daley) has a group of friends labeled "geeks". This short, unconventional comedy series tells the story of their adventures as they maneuver through the trenches of high school drama.

Created by Paul Feig and produced by Judd Apatow, Rare and nerds They appear on various lists of the best television shows of all time even though it was canceled after 12 episodes.

2 Death Note (2006 – 2007) – 9.0

After discovering a notebook belonging to Shinigami Ryuk that gives the reader the ability to kill anyone whose name is on it, a brilliant high school student goes on a stealthy mission to get rid of all criminals in this animated television series. In trying to create paradise on earth, Light Yagami's only opposition is an elite force of officers led by L Lawliet.

Death Note It has received critically acclaimed inspirational video games worldwide, several live-action movies in Japan, and an American film adaptation on Netflix.

one Firefly (2002-2003) – 9.0

Starring Nathan Fillion as Captain Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds and Gina Torres as Zoe Washburne of Fox Firefly is a western space television series that only lasted a year, but was loved by everyone who watched it. Set five hundred years into the future, it's about the survival of an outlaw crew aboard a spaceship traveling to remote parts of the galaxy that must avoid other bandits in the galaxy as well as the authorities who are pursuing them.

It was canceled after airing 11 of its 14 episodes, and in 2013, TV Guide ranked Firefly Number five on their list of the top sixty shows that were "canceled too soon".

