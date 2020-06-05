10 Best Spider-Man Movie Villains, Ranked

When it comes to Marvel Comics, the only comic book character who has gone through most of the big screen iterations could be Amazing Spider-Man. It all started with Sam Raimi and his innovator Spiderman movies from the early 2000s. Then Marc Webb tried unsuccessfully to create his trilogy, one that was interrupted after just two movies.

Ultimately, Marvel made their version of the Web-Slinger with Sony, and the Tom Holland version appeared in his films, in addition to serving as part of the Avengers franchise. With seven solo movies in the past 20 years, here is a look at the top 10 Spider-Man movie villains, ranked.

10 GREEN GOBLIN (INCREDIBLE SPIDER-MAN 2)

It seems almost hard to believe that there have been three Green Goblins in the Spider-Man movies, including two from the Harry Osborn version alone. However, of the three, the worst came Amazing Spider-Man 2. Dane DeHaan played the Goblin in this movie, although he changed the reason why it exists. The movie even gave this Goblin the iconic moment of killing Gwen Stacy, something the character here never deserved.

9 9 LIZARD (INCREDIBLE SPIDER-MAN)

First Amazing Spider-Man The movie brought in a favorite character from comic book fans, but he seemed to have a hard time showing the real Lizard in this movie. The best thing about The Lizard from the comics and the animated series is that he is a tragic character, like the Werewolf.

Curt Conners, in the comics, was a good man and a loving husband and father, cursed for his grief. This movie turned the Lizard into a monster, and while it was well designed and worked in that regard, it was not what many fans wanted to see of the villain Spider-Man.

8 VENOMO (SPIDER-MAN 3)

Poison in Spider man 3 It is the reason why Sam Raimi walked away from the franchise. After two highly successful and critically acclaimed movies, the third in the franchise was hurt from the start. Raimi wanted to tell the story of The Sandman, and that was the best part of the movie.

However, it was clear that Raimi cared little for Venom, and the character was just a shell from his comic book counterpart and nothing close to Tom Hardy's Venom years later.

7 7 ELECTRO (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2)

While Green Goblin in Amazing Spider-Man 2 It was a disappointment to many fans and critics, Electro was surprisingly decent. Jamie Foxx portrayed the villain Spider-Man, and while it was an interesting cast choice, it brought pathos and sadness to the character.

Like the anime Spectacular spider man In the series, Electro never wanted to be a villain, but was pushed by the police and Spider-Man, who feared him. Like Sandman, Electro brought a deeper level of thought to the idea of ​​a supervillain.

6 6 KINGPIN (SPIDER-MAN: IN THE SPIDER VERSE)

When Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Upon arrival, it showed that a big screen animated Marvel movie could perform at a higher level than many other superhero movies. Following in the footsteps of Big Hero 6, another great Marvel animated movie, this feature introduced fans to lesser-known heroes, specifically Miles Morales as Spider-Man.

It also brought Kingpin into the world of Spider-Man, and although it didn't match the level of his Reckless Counterpart, he was still a great villain and better than some bad guys on the big live action screen.

5 5 SANDMAN (SPIDER-MAN 3)

While Sam Raimi has openly stated that he did not want Venom in Spider man 3He seemed very happy to bring The Sandman to the big screen. Thomas Haden Church, an actor primarily for his comedic roles, delivered the goods in this film as a criminal who wants to do well but can't seem to take a break.

The moments with his daughter and the ending with Spider-Man show that a comic book villain doesn't need to be too bad, and Raimi brought out Sandman's humanity better than any superhero movie villain up to that point.

4 4 Vulture (Spiderman: house)

Vulture followed in Sandman's footsteps as a villain who had much more under the hood than just wanting to be a bad boy. The crazy thing about this Spider-Man villain is that Sam Raimi wanted to use him in Spider-Man 4, but Sony said no.

Michael Keaton went from Batman to Vulture with great enthusiasm, as he was a man handicapped by Tony Stark and saw his own company shut down, leading to a life of crime. Fans understood why Vulture was a bad boy, and his little redemption in the end was well deserved.

3 MYSTERIO (SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME)

Mysterio followed Vulture as a new Spider-Man villain thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It seems that Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: away from home it takes the Web-Slinger one step closer to fighting Sinister Six.

The best thing about Mysterio is that he plays a hero during the first half of the movie, and the villains he and Spider-Man fought with ended up being illusions. Jake Gyllenhaal was great on paper, and this was a highlight of the Spider-Man movies.

2 GREEN GOBLIN (SPIDER-MAN)

First Spiderman The film showed that fans were ready for superhero craze to hit the big screen. It followed the successful launch of the X-Men on the big screen, and Spiderman I was not disappointed. He helped fan favorite Sam Raimi direct the movie.

Willem Defoe was inspired to play Norman Osborn and was fantastic, both as the brilliant scientist and the villain Green Goblin. The armor was questionable at first, but its performance goes beyond all expectations.

one OCTOPUS DOCTOR (SPIDER-MAN 2)

While fans love Marvel-Sony Tom Holland Spider-Man movies, most fans and critics agree that Spider-man 2 It was a high rating for the franchise and the best movie of all. The villain here is the character most considered by Spider-Man's arch enemy, Doctor Octopus.

What makes Alfred Molina's character so cool is that he started out as a kind and generous man, but the pain of his dead wife and his broken chip inhibitor drove him crazy. He was the perfect tragic villain and sits atop the best Spider-Man movie villain of all time.

