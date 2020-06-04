True crime has long been a popular genre, and in these uncertain times, it can be a great escape. Studies have even shown that many people feel comfortable looking at or hearing the true crime. Although there is a large amount of television about real crimes, there are as many, if not more, books written about real-life crimes.

While many people may feel like they don't have the time or attention span to sit down and read a book, many of the most popular true crime books are available on audiobooks. Here's a list of the top 10 best true crime audiobooks for those looking to get their true crime fix.

10 Columbine

Written by Dave Cullen, Columbine It is considered by many to be one of the most comprehensive deep dives in the 1999 Columbine High School shooting.

The book provides information on the two shooters, Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, and destroys some of the myths that surround them. It also features a play-by-play of the events of that fateful day and covers the perspective of some of the school administrators. After the shooting, the book follows a handful of survivors as they deal with the aftermath of the event.

9 9 Flower Moon Assassins

This book follows the investigation of a series of murders in Osage County, Oklahoma. In the early 1920s, several members of the Osage people, who had oil deposits under their lands, were killed. Although there are 20 recorded murders, the writer of the book David Grann raises the possibility of many more deaths.

In addition to covering the murders and unraveling the plot, the book also follows the FBI's background and how they covered the Osage murders, which was one of his first cases.

8 Klansman black

This book tells the story of Colorado Springs Police Detective Ron Stallworth, who infiltrated a local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan with the help of his partner. Klansman black It offers an unwavering look at race relations in the late 1970s, and how Stallworth, who was Colorado Springs' first black detective, devised a plan to remove the chapter.

The book also has the distinction of being read by Stallworth himself, a fact that will draw readers further in history. Klansman black Spike Lee made a movie that provides a visual look at the events of the book.

7 7 In cold blood

Considered by many to be the first nonfiction crime book, In cold blood It tells of the murder of the Clutter family in 1959 by Perry Smith and Richard Hickock, who were found guilty of the murders and later executed.

The book was written by Truman Capote, an eccentric author who traveled to Kansas before Smith and Hickock were arrested. Capote weaves information about the Clutter family, members of their community, and the lives and minds of Smith and Hickock before and after the murders. The book was made into a movie and recounts Capote's journey while writing the book.

6 6 Chase the darkness with me

Written by true crime journalist Billy Jensen, Chase the darkness with me It recounts Jensen's journey from his love of crime as a child to his investigative work and the use of social media and crowdsourcing to help identify victims and murderers.

Chase the darkness with me It is read by Jensen himself, and presents information about his work in various unsolved cases, including the techniques he used on social media and other platforms. It also includes information on Jensen's collaboration with Michelle MacNamara, author of I'll be gone in the dark, in the nonfiction research book on the Golden State Killer.

5 5 The devil in the white city

This 2003 novel is a historical fiction book written by Erik Larsen. It recounts the preparation and events surrounding the Chicago World's Columbian Exposition in 1893 and the rise of serial killer H.H. Holmes. The book features events leading up to the World's Fair in Colombia, from the time it was announced that Chicago would host the event through its design and right through to the event itself.

It also includes the events that led to the H.H. Holmes, where he took advantage of the event to lure some of his first victims to death at his hotel. The devil in the white city It is perfect for lovers of true crime and historical fiction.

4 4 Midnight in the garden of good and evil

This 1994 nonfiction book is as much about the murder as it is about the uniqueness of the city it takes place in, Savannah, Georgia. The murder and four trials of Jim Williams, a well-known antiquarian who was accused of murdering his local employee and sex worker, Danny Hansford, follow.

The book presents the perspective of Williams, who claims that the murder was in self-defense after Hansford shot him. Also included is the testimony of local Savannah civil society members, musicians, and The Lady Chablis, the city's famous night artist.

3 Bad blood

Journalist John Carreyrou began writing a series of articles about Silicon Valley tech company Theranos, a company that claimed to perform a blood test panel with just a finger prick and a machine about the size of a printer. Carreyrou's articles, which questioned Theranos' business model and business practices, became Bad blood, which was published in 2018.

In addition to recounting the boom and bust of the business, he relates to the company's CEO, Elizabeth Holmes, whose blood test claim earned the company a $ 9 billion valuation. However, things started to fall apart for Holmes and his company in 2016, and Bad blood Chronicles of everything.

2 The crime of the century

This book follows the lesser-known crimes of Richard Speck, who murdered eight nurses in a Chicago suburb in 1966. Only one nurse would survive Speck's rampage, and his screams the following morning resonated within the community.

The crime of the century It was written by Dennis L. Breo, who covered the crime, and William J. Martin, the prosecutor involved in the Speck case. The book includes a summary of Speck's life and the days leading up to the murder, as well as the events of the night itself. It also includes the investigation into the murders and the interesting way Speck was arrested.

one I'll be gone in the dark

This best-selling novel was written by the late Michelle McNamara, a real crime writer who made up her mind to solve the case of the man she called the Golden State Assassin. The Golden State Killer, who was identified and arrested in early 2018, was a rapist and serial killer who raped at least 50 women and killed at least 13 people across California.

The book not only includes information about the crimes, but also includes details about the murderer, who committed his crimes in so many communities in the state that his crimes were not initially believed to be committed by the same person. Additionally, the book includes McNamara's own story from finding his first crime to his investigation with the help of Billy Jensen and retired police detective Paul Holes, who was integral in solving the crime.

