10 Biggest Differences The Disney Movies Made To The Original Folk Tale

Disney has revisited the Aladdin series many times over the years. Before the 2019 remake came two sequels to the original movie, one of which was the pilot for the television series. Although Disney had great success from Aladdin, did not create the series.

Aladdin is based on the folk tale Aladdin and the wonderful lamp. While there are similarities between the two, there are also many differences. Some things were cut from the original, and some things that were not in the original were added to the movie. Here are ten of the most obvious differences between Disney Aladdin and the folk tale.

10 The adjustment

Disney & # 39; s Aladdin it takes place in Agrabah, which is located in the Middle East. However, Aladdin and the wonderful lamp is established in China, which is located in the Far East. There are many possible reasons why Disney decided to change the settings.

One possible reason is that the original story has numerous references to Middle Eastern culture. For example, there is no emperor in the folk tale, but a sultan. Also, several of the characters have Middle Eastern names.

9 9 Aladdin's childhood

The Disney movie begins with Aladdin already being an adult. While the film doesn't delve much into Aladdin's childhood, the folk tale describes what his life was like as a child.

In the folk tale, Aladdin was as mischievous as a child as he is as an adult. The main difference is that he had his mother and father with him. Sometimes he worked in a store with his father, but he often sneaked out to play with other young children.

8 Aladdin's mom

Aladdin's two parents are absent from the Disney movie but are present in the folk tale. However, Aladdin's mother had a much bigger role in the story.

Aladdin's mother arranged for him to meet the princess, and it was also she who released the Genie from his lamp. One can only imagine how the Disney movies would have turned out if Aladdin had his mother by his side.

7 7 Abu

Disney movies are known for having adorable animal companions. Rapunzel has Pascal, Mulan has Mushu, and Aladdin has Abu. Aladdin and Abu had a very bad time in the Disney movie. Although they have a strong friendship, it only exists in the Disney version.

In Aladdin and the wonderful lampAladdin did not have many friends outside of his mother. Since his mother is not in the Disney movie, it was important to Abu to be someone Aladdin can talk to.

6 6 Magic carpet

Another addition that Disney made to Aladdin History is the magic carpet. Carpet quickly became one of Aladdin's most trusted companions, but he does not appear in the original folk tale.

It's nice that Disney has given Aladdin friends with Abu and Carpet. Being alone for so long, Aladdin needed all the friends he could get.

5 5 The genius

Genie is often regarded as one of the best Robin Williams characters. It is unique, fun and charming in every way. However, Genie in the Disney movie is very different compared to the one in the folk tale.

In Aladdin and the wonderful lampGenie doesn't have much of a personality like her Disney counterpart. Instead of making jokes, he simply makes a wish to grant it, grants it, and then disappears.

4 4 The number of geniuses

Genie can make as many forms of himself as necessary. While he could duplicate himself, there was always a Genie base in the Disney version.

In Aladdin and the wonderful lamp, there are two different geniuses, but both act the same. One of them comes from the lamp rubbed by Aladdin's mother, while the other comes from a magic ring they gave Aladdin.

3 Jasmine

In both versions of the Aladdin story, Aladdin marries the sultan's daughter. Although they are both princesses, there are more differences between them than similarities.

Jasmine in Disney Aladdin He is smart, confident and independent. The princess in Aladdin and the wonderful lamp is Buddir to Buddoor. Jasmine takes her time learning to love Aladdin, but Aladdin simply wants to marry Buddir to the Buddoor.

2 Jafar

There is an evil sorcerer in both Aladdin stories, but that's where the similarities end. In the Disney movie, Jafar works for the Sultan as the Royal Vizier.

Aladdin and the wonderful lampThe sorcerer is from Africa. He doesn't have his partner Iago, and he doesn't even appear in the story. He also pretends to be Aladdin's uncle to get closer to him.

one How Aladdin defeats Jafar

Good always wins evil in Aladdin stories, but how victory is achieved is very different. In the Disney movie, Aladdin tricks Jafar into being trapped in the Genie lamp.

In Aladdin and the wonderful lamp, Aladdin and his wife trick the magician into drinking a drugged drink, which kills him instantly. Considering the Disney brand, it's understandable why they made the change.

