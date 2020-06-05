10 Characters Fans Would Have Loved To Get More Screen Time

the Lord of the Rings It's the epic fantasy to end all epic fantasies: creating a massive industry for the genre in the past two decades. You could even say that game of Thrones it owes at least part of its popularity to the benchmarks set by LOTR.

The films are spectacular, with stories, characterizations, and visuals that almost coincide with the skill employed by J.R.R. Tolkien in the books. However, there are some characters that aren't as active in the story as they should have been (and even if they are, fans really wanted more of them).

10 Isildur

Isildur is a crucial character in the early history of Middle-earth, being one of the founders of the House of Gondor along with his father, Elendil. In fact, it is he who first plants the White Tree that still flourishes on top of Minas Tirith. The film only shows his role in the Last Alliance War, where he manages to cut the One Ring from Sauron's finger. However, he refuses to destroy it and consequently kill him.

It would have been interesting to show the public how Isildur reaches Middle-earth in the first place: history is filled with storms and lightning and arrogant kings who are trapped underground by the power of God.

9 9 Durin's nightmare

The Balrog known as Durin Bane is a terrifying obstacle that prevents the Community from crossing the Moria mines. His resulting battle with Gandalf is only shown in small fragments, which lasts for a few seconds before the Mage ends up winning "striking his enemy against the side of the mountain".

Durin's nightmare deserved a little more courtesy than that; perhaps in the form of a slightly longer fight in which each opponent displays their respective abilities in a CGI fireworks explosion.

8 Gandalf

OG's fantasy magician Gandalf has a considerable amount of dialogue in the movies, but he spends most of his time acting as an advisor. This is frustrating because he is destined to be an Angel of God (known as Maia), sent from beyond the separating Sea to aid Middle Earth against Sauron.

Rather than suggest solutions in the form of unnecessary puns, it should have been shown that Gandalf took the initiative. The public would have loved it if it had entered the fray more often than it actually does in the movies.

7 7 Galadriel

The oldest of the elves in Middle-earth (except for Cirdan), Galadriel boasts of unimaginable power. The scenes in Lothlorien are incredibly beautiful, enchanted by the Lady of the Forest, but also quite short.

An addition fans would have enjoyed is a flashback that explains why Galadriel's gift to Gimli, three hairs from his golden head, had a greater impact than the history of the One Ring. However, she chooses to "decrease, go west, and remain Galadriel," instead of taking the One Ring when Frodo offers it to her.

6 6 Elrond

Elrond, played to hilarious perfection by Hugo Weaving, is an accessory character. She provides shelter for hobbits, establishes the Community, and agrees to let her daughter marry Aragorn, a man. Fans would have loved for Elrond's character to have more depth through an account of historical events.

For example, the fact that he is the son of Eärendil, the starlight that saves Frodo and Sam from Shelob; and that his twin brother, Elros, chose to become a human ruler from whom Aragorn descends in an unbroken line spanning many generations.

5 5 Tree beard

Treebeard is arguably the best part of The two Towers, treating hobbits (and even Legolas, who is two thousand years old) like children. Help the Community by calling all the Ents together for the first time in centuries, encouraging them to storm Isengard.

What the public would have appreciated the most is Treebeard's backstory: No one knows where the Ents come from, how old they are, or why they exist in the first place. Most importantly, where are all the Entwives?

4 4 Gríma Worm Tongue

Gríma, Saruman's slimy snake, actually played a pretty big part in the story during the events of The community of Ring. Apparently it was he who revealed the location of the Shire to the Nazgûl, who had no idea, except for the two tracks of Gollum: Shire and Baggins.

This fact does not make Gríma seem less despicable, and should have been added to his time in front of the screen. Nasty creatures like him only increase interest in the story, because fans tend to await its inevitable punishment with greater enthusiasm.

3 Éowyn

Éowyn received his moment in the sun, when he kills the Nazgûl leader, the Witch King of Angmar, just after delivering one of the roughest lines in film history: "I am not a man!" However, it seems that his character was only developed for this purpose, since in most other cases he doesn't seem to have much power (especially against Gríma).

Watching scenes involving Éowyn's playful interactions with Pippin and Merry, and her clashes with her brother, Éomer, could have added that feminist spark that was missing in the entire trilogy.

2 Saruman

Saruman received a considerable amount of screen time for a secondary villain. However, he is present on this list because his death (upon falling) was completely unsatisfactory and denies the true story that Tolkien made up.

Everyone would have been shocked when the hobbits return to find the Shire under the tyrannical rule of a criminal lord known as Sharkey (who was actually Saruman). The shock would soon have turned to joy at seeing the nasty old wizard lose once more, and his cretin servant, Gríma, cut his throat.

one Sauron

As creator and bearer of the One Ring, Sauron (the physical form, not the Burning Eye) has almost no time for himself on screen. This is patently unfair, considering that the story literally unfolds around him. In fact, there is a deleted scene from The return of the King (2003) representing Sauron as a beautiful being made up of light.

This was a form he had chosen in the past, opting for the name of Annatar, The Gift Giver, in order to trick elves, dwarves, and humans into forging the various rings of power. Retaining that scene would have really pleased fans instead of removing it entirely.

