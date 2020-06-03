10 Characters Sorted Into Their Divergent Factions

There are many ways to sort characters based on their traits. Harry potter has Hogwarts houses, astrology has zodiac signs, there are moral alignments and the MBTI® Personality Test. The Divergent series introduces a new way, with a society that is divided into factions based on their abilities and values: Erudite the Intelligent, Dauntless the Brave, Amity the Kind, Candor the Honest and Abnegation the Selfless.

RELATED: Star Wars: Original Trilogy Characters Classified in Their Hogwarts House Combinations

Star Wars has been around since 1977, and since then, there have been a total of 9 movies in the Skywalker saga, as well as indie movies and various animated series. The franchise has created a vast set of beloved characters with unique personalities. Let's take a look at the factions some of them would fall into based on their most defining traits.

10 Han Solo (Bold)

Han is a fan favorite of the original trilogy. He's charming, he's smart, and he's reckless enough to make it interesting. Perfectly matches the Dauntless faction. Known for their bravery and nerves, the Dauntless are the soldiers and policemen of the divergent world.

Han may not have lasted long in the military, but goofy smugglers who shoot first, ask questions later, and often find themselves in dangerous space battles, should count for something.

9 9 King (divergent)

Divergents are gifted. Instead of fitting into one faction, they have strong traits that fit well into multiples. Rey is honest, selfless and brave. You are not afraid to fight for what is right, even if you put yourself at risk. She believes in peace and redemption and always shows kindness towards others, from strangers to droids.

RELATED: Star Wars: 10 Pieces of King Fan Art We Love

He is highly intelligent as a skilled pilot and mechanic, and knows several languages, including Shuriwook, and the binary droid language used by Artoo and BB-8.

8 Obi-Wan Kenobi (Candor)

Providers are known for their commitment to honest and open communication. Obi-Wan Kenobi from the prequel series is definitely not afraid to voice his opinion when he disagrees.

He is quite honest with his stubborn padawan, especially when he thinks he is about to do something stupid. Nor is he afraid to express himself to authority when he feels it is necessary. He openly disagrees with his Master, Qui-Gon, when the elder Jedi disobeys the Council.

7 7 Poe Dameron (Intrepid)

Poe is brave, determined, and a great adrenaline junkie. In his youth, he spent some time as a spice runner, but after that, he turned around. He joined the Republic Navy, and eventually joined the Resistance.

His risk taking, especially in battle, can get the arrogant pilot into trouble more often than he likes, but it also makes him a shoe for Dauntless. He has a history of ups and downs with authority, but his heart is almost always in the right place.

6 6 Padme Amidala (Friendship)

Friendship is the faction of goodness and peace. Mainly made up of farmers, they are a self-sufficient and anti-war faction. Leadership often comes with tough decisions when it comes to war and peace, but Padme's political views lean toward the latter, placing her directly on Amity.

RELATED: Star Wars: 5 Moments Where Padme Was A Great Diplomat (And 5 Where She Was The Worst)

Padme is political, but she values ​​democracy, alliances, and peaceful government. She has a pure soul and shows kindness to others whenever possible without sacrificing her strength.

5 5 Luke Skywalker (Candor)

Luke is no stranger to saying what he thinks. Whether he's complaining to Uncle Owen about how he wanted to go to Tosche Station in the original trilogy, or telling some harsh truths about the Jedi in the sequel series, Luke is nothing but frank.

Let their feelings and opinions be known, even if they aren't always the smartest things to say. Her filter doesn't improve much later in life, and Rey is often the target of her wise but harsh criticism as she trains her on the ways of the Force.

4 4 Finn (Intrepid)

Like his best friend, Poe Dameron, Finn is at his home in Dauntless. The former stormtrooper is injured when he realizes he is forced to fight on the wrong side, but he is far from a coward. The first thing he does is help break the captured Resistance pilot.

RELATED: Star Wars: 10 Reasons Why Finn and Poe Should Have Been Canon

But Finn is not running from the fight. He is eager to enter the battle when he is fighting for something or someone he believes in, and he is more than willing to give up his life if that is what it takes for the good guys to win.

3 Leia Organa (Scholar)

Leia may not be a scientist like many of the scholars, but she is a teacher and a leader. She is a great strategist, an intelligent speaker, and she is intelligent as much as people as the book.

She knows how to inspire troops and create followers, and that's exactly what her side needs. Unlike some of the other characters, Leia has empathy, but she also knows how to let go of her emotions and make difficult decisions for the common good.

2 Qui-Gon Jinn (Abnegation)

Self-denial are the selfless, content with lives of self-denial, similar to the Jedi. They wear simple clothes, eat simple foods, and are dedicated to helping others. Qui-Gon Jinn is a wise, patient and selfless Jedi Master.

While there are times when he disagrees with the Council, he does not do so out of praise or wealth, but because he truly believes that Anakin is the one chosen to balance the Force. The Jedi comes to sacrifice his own life for Obi-Wan.

one Kylo Ren / Ben Solo (Intrepid)

Kylo Ren is obsessed with how similar he is to his father. He has Han Solo's spirit, his bravery, and his drive. Not surprisingly, they can also come from the same faction. Kylo is an incredible pilot who is not afraid to take risks. He is strong in strength and a fierce fighter with his lightsaber.

The way it hits the wound The awakening of strength Feeling angry and giving yourself an extra rush of adrenaline seems straight out of the Dauntless textbook.

NEXT: 10 Strange Things From Star Wars Canon Made Novels



next

10 unanswered questions from Brooklyn Nine and Nine





