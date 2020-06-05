10 Chilling Films About Demonic Possession, Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes

Demonic possession has been addressed time and time again in movies, with famous classics and modern masterpieces like The Exorcist and The spell. In one way or another, this horror subgenre (or trope, depending on how it looks) resonates with the public; People are afraid of being "possessed" by something, whether it be negativity, addiction, anger, fear, or even illness.

RELATED: Top 10 Horror Movies About Demon Possession

A film about possession can make people consider their own fears about what lives inside them and how it can surface. This list, to be a broader review of existing possession filmography, does not include the aforementioned movies, but hidden gems of its kind.

10 The exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) – 44%

With this Tomatometer rating, the Scott Derrickson horror movie scored low among critics, but the public has given it a better rating and it's fair to say that criticism may be unfair.

The film tells the story of a trial, with a Catholic priest, skilfully played by Tom Wilkinson, accused of negligent homicide, as he previously insisted on a series of exorcisms to combat a mysterious psychotic condition suffered by young student Emily Rose. An agnostic lawyer comes to work on the case, and the boundaries between faith, science, and the paranormal become unclear. Unable to find another defense, Erin (Father Moore's lawyer) has to do the unthinkable: prove in court that the demons are real.

9 9 Jennifer's Body (2009) – 44%

This film is a shining example of Karyn Kusama's feminist genre cinematic perspective. Starring Megan Fox in a role that truly shows off her acting talent, this movie is about Jennifer Check, a beautiful high school student who becomes demon possessed.

RELATED: 20 Crazy Details Behind Making Jennifer's Body

Also told from the perspective of her best friend, Anita "Needy" Lesnicki (Amanda Seyfried), since she, years later, is locked in a madhouse, we follow Jennifer's descent from normality to possession, murder and mayhem until the audience discovers the terrifying secret of how she came to be possessed.

8 Prince of darkness (1987) – 58%

John Carpenter's much-celebrated return to horror movies did not appear to be taken too well by critics, considering the Tomatometer rating of this image. The plot features a group of scientists, students, and a priest investigating an abandoned church and unleashing great evil, leaving the team's last survivors on a mission to save humanity.

Some critics viewed the film as a welcome return, while others thought the script was poorly written and the acting was inadequate, but Carpenter's signature aesthetic will satisfy any fan. The film features an amazing cameo by rock star Alice Cooper.

7 7 Demons (1985) – 60%

This Italian film directed by Dario Argento and others is set in a Berlin cinema, where the public watches a rather disappointing horror movie. However, the real horror will soon happen when viewer after viewer turns into a beast and the few human survivors have to fight hordes of demons.

RELATED: 10 Old European Horror Movies For Horror Lovers

Critics had mixed feelings about the film, as some found the dialogues and script writing to be very poor, while others found it an entertaining film overall. It is definitely a valuable addition to Argento's work and a staple of Italian horror cinema.

6 6 Ava's possessions (2015): 64%

Critics of Rotten Tomatoes seemed to slightly appreciate this movie, though only the premise itself is definitely commendable. This image of Jordan Galland follows Ava, a young woman who had previously been possessed by a demon.

In the cinematic universe, demon possessions are believed to be a real phenomenon, therefore Ava participates in an intervention program and then tries to get her life back. While some critics found the film poorly written and generally flawed, others thought it was an interesting and original version of a story told many times.

5 5 The last exorcism (2010) – 72%

Loved by critics of Rotten Tomatoes, this Daniel Stamm movie is praised for its ingenious twists. The film adopts an interesting version of exorcism, as a minister agrees to participate in a documentary about his own past exorcisms, but at the same time receives a call for help from a farmer whose daughter is affected by demonic possession.

RELATED: 10 Real-Life Haunted Places That Inspired Movies

Following the tradition of Blair's Witch Project, the found footage style of this film fits perfectly with its premise of a possession documentary. The film grossed a staggering $ 67 million, while it only cost $ 1.8 million and received Empire Magazine's Best Horror award.

4 4 Light (2018) – 86%

Rated "Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes," this film is praised for its unique view of the possession subgenre and its sinister atmosphere. A production made in Germany, Tulman Singer & # 39; s Light It tells the story of a taxi driver who crashes in a car accident. Luz is hypnotized by a doctor to bring back memories of the night before, but a demon she summoned in her past comes to possess the doctor.

The film was critically acclaimed for its experimental technique, but some critics found inconsistencies in the plot, while audiences seemed to moderately enjoy the film, given the mixed reviews that exist online.

3 Possession (1981) – 86%

With an audience score of 79%, this is the movie the audience likes the most on the list. Directed by Andrzej Zulawski, this French-West German co-production has elements from the horror, psychological, and drama genres. It tells the story of a woman who neglects both her husband and her lover, and also her son. Then he becomes passionate about a strange tentacled creature that lives in his house.

RELATED: 10 Horror Movies With The Most Terrifying Endings In History, Ranked

Isabelle Adjani offers a great performance as a wife and as her quiet and obedient double, who at some point appears in the house. The film received negative reviews at first, but has become a cult classic in Europe and has definitely been critically redeemed.

2 Devil's house (2009) – 87%

With an original perspective on the history of the haunted house with simultaneous explosions from the past, this film is rated "Fresh Certificate" and is praised for its nostalgic homage style and insidious atmosphere.

The film, directed by Ti West (You are next), he follows Samantha, a college student who takes on the job of caring for an elderly woman in a remote mansion, to encounter a series of alarming incidents and murders, and eventually be dragged into a demonic ritual. The film was critically acclaimed and won Best Actress (Jocelin Donahue) and Best Original Score award (Jeff Grace) at the 9th Screamfest Horror Film Festival.

one The taking of Deborah Logan (2014) – 89%

Adam Robitel The taking of Deborah Logan is a found footage film, featuring a doctoral student who wants to make a movie about Alzheimer's disease. The student follows the elderly victim, Deborah Logan, and her daughter, Sarah, but the findings become increasingly alarming, and it appears that Alzheimer's isn't the only thing bothering Deborah Logan's mind.

Most critics found the film to be very well crafted and disturbing. What it definitely was is a clever and haunting allegory about Alzheimer's and old age and how they look in a ruthless society.

NEXT: The 5 Best (and 5 Worst) Paranormal Investigators in Horror Movie History



next

Top 5 (and 5 worst) action movies of the 2000s





