10 crazy facts you should know about all this, and heaven too

There's more to & # 39; All This, and Heave Too & # 39; what it seems like! Here are 10 crazy facts about this classic 1940s romance / drama that most don't know!

All this and heaven too It is one of those classic Hollywood movies that, for various reasons, is not as appreciated today as it should be. Released in 1940, it starred Bette Davis and Charles Boyer, two of the most glamorous movie stars of that decade. It was launched by Warner Bros., one of the most important studios of the golden age of Hollywood.

Actually, there are some very fascinating things about the production of this movie that every fan of classic Hollywood movies should know. Without further ado, here's a look at 10 crazy facts about All this and heaven too.

10 The original novel is based on a true story

Like many old Hollywood movies, this one is based on a novel written by Rachel Field. In fact, the main character in the story, Henriette Deluzy (the character played by Bette Davis) was Field's great-aunt. In fact, the issue at the center of the story was one of the events that led to the famous French Revolution of 1848, which in turn led to the deposition of King Louis Philippe I.

9 9 The director was born in what is now Ukraine

Though he's not as famous as some of his contemporaries now, director Anatole Litvak actually worked with some of the biggest stars in the Hollywood classic, including Olivia de Havilland and Ingrid Bergman. He was actually born in Ukraine (what was then known as the Russian Empire), but he found his greatest success as a filmmaker in the United States, although after World War II he mainly made films in Europe.

8 He had a higher budget than normal for Warner Bros.

Among the giant studios of the classic Hollywood era, Warner Bros. was known to be one of the cheapest. They never spent a dollar where they didn't have to, which means they focused primarily on genres that would require minimal costumes.

That makes this film a kind of departure for the studio, given the amount of investment it takes to give it the period detail that the story required.

7 7 It took a long time to prepare Bette Davis

Given that this movie is a period drama and stars no less than Bette Davis, it is perhaps not surprising that it would take a significant amount of time to make sure it was ready for the camera and audience to see. its. According to reports of the time, the costumes took nearly an hour, in part due to the meticulous attention to detail that designers had given to the various costumes he had to wear.

6 6 Bette Davis allegedly had an affair with the director

Everyone knows that one of the funniest things about watching old movies is thinking about the many salacious details that always revolved around Hollywood stars and their weaknesses. In this case, rumors suggested that star Bette Davis had an affair with the director, while married to Miriam Hopkins. The two actresses apparently hated each other, even though they starred in two movies together.

5 5 The duration of the film was reduced

Although the film as it currently exists lasts just under two and a half hours, the original cut was significantly longer, with over half an hour of additional material. Needless to say, the studio was more than a little nervous about the release of such an extraordinarily long film, so significant portions were removed. Although it would be fascinating to know what was removed, as far as is known, there are no existing impressions of that removed material.

4 4 Actor Charles Boyer committed suicide, as did his character.

In a life-like imitation case, the film's lead actor, Charles Boyer, took his own life in a way that eerily resembles that of his character in the film. In the movie, his character takes his own life to protect the woman he loves.

In real life, Boyer overdosed on barbiturates, shortly after his wife died of cancer. He was 78 years old, shortly before his 79th birthday.

3 This movie was the only time that Barbara O & # 39; Neill was nominated for an Oscar

Barbara O & # 39; Neill is one of those actresses who seemed destined to be one of the lesser lights of the Hollywood firmament. Today she is probably best known for playing Scarlett O & # 39; Hara's mother in the hugely successful Gone with the Wind, but she had appeared in several movies before that and would continue in several more. However, her role in this film was the only one for which she was nominated for an Academy Award.

2 Bette Davis was not originally supposed to star

According to reports from the time, Bette Davis was not supposed to be the star of this movie. Instead, the studio bosses were looking at other actresses for the role, including Helen Hayes and Miriam Hopkins (who was married to the director from 1937 to 1939). It's quite fascinating to think about what this movie would look like without Davis, and if it had reached the remarkable level of success it had (it was nominated for Best Picture).

one The film featured a record number of sets

Although Warner Bros. as a studio was remarkably stingy with its production budgets, you could sometimes be persuaded that one movie deserved more investment than others. That was clearly the case with this movie, and in fact it would have a record number of sets, with 67 in all. Needless to say, the studio did much of this in its advertising for the film, in order to show that it was a prestigious product worthy of viewers' (and money's) attention.

