10 Crazy Things You Didn’t Know About The Iconic Video Game Character Ryu

As hard as they tried, Capcom cannot find a suitable replacement for Street fighters leading man. Ryu leads the pack as the most recognizable face in the entire franchise, thanks to his robust looks, charisma and friendliness, and a host of attack attacks that can defeat the best fighters on Earth.

The character may seem stoic and direct, but there are plenty of crazy facts about Ryu that fans just don't know about. Here are 10 of the craziest. Sheng Long demands that you read this article to stand a chance!

10 The dragon connection

Ryu earned his place in pop culture thanks to the huge success of Street Fighter games, and his connection to fans of the series. However, many players take Ryu's name for granted.

The word "Ryu" is the Japanese equivalent of "dragon", and is masculine in tone. It can be given as an individual name or a surname, depending on the context. Suddenly Ryu & # 39; s Dragon Punch seems to fit the character much more! Alternative definitions of the word include a school of thought or discipline.

9 9 Commercial headbands

Ryu's distinctive red headband wasn't always there from the start. It was a gift from Ken Masters, his training partner, and his best friend. The headband has been a popular part of Ryu's iconic look, even in the Street Fighter II Animated Movie, which sets up a scene showing how you got it.

In the continuity of the game, Ryu originally wore a white headband, which he gifted to his admirer Sakura before the events that occurred in Street Fighter Alpha 2.

8 Your Sun Tzu reference

The character has been officially portrayed Street Fighter II work of art with multiple kanji on his belt that refer to Forest (Hayashi), Fire (Hello), Mountain (Yama) and Wind (Kaze). The original Street Fighter II: The World Warrior He also presents these kanji on a poster present on his stage.

These four kanji represent Sun Tzu's Art of War, specifically chapter seven which discusses how the battle must be carried out "as fast as the wind, as silent as the forest, as daring as fire and immovable as mountain" .

7 7 Have quite an appetite

Various Street Fighter The variant series show Ryu's enormous appetite for food, which seems to be his only real vice. The UDON Entertainment comic series was quick to show this, but was hit by the 1996 animated television series. Street Fighter II: V.

That series would also introduce Ryu as a much more lighthearted and goofy character, before the plot changes tone and begins to show him maturing as a fighter and as a person. However, it is quite possible that Ryu's gluttony kept him robbing the fridge for a long time afterwards!

6 6 Hado's dark connection

Street Fighter Fans are aware of Ryu's precarious vulnerability to Dark Hado, the same killing energy that enveloped Akuma and led him down a path of evil and destruction. Ryu has attempted to banish the Dark Hado since it first openly manifested, with varying degrees of success.

Actually, the Satsui no Hado first got hold of Ryu during the original Street Fighter tournament. After rising in rank and fighting the Muay-Thai Sagat master, Ryu was almost defeated. Without realizing it, Ryu filled with the Dark Hado and lashed out at Sagat with his Dragon Punch, inflicting on his opponent with his now recognizable scar on his chest.

5 5 Almost joined the Avengers

Popular Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street fighter The series was crazy enough in its own right, but it also introduced some non-canonical fun into the mix, too. The game features Captain America personally inviting Ryu to join the Avengers initiative, which he politely declines.

While it may seem silly, it's important to note that Marvel routinely flirts with alternate realities and parallel stories from the universe. If the entire Marvel universe can be consumed by a zombie plague, then Ryu could definitely have a place on the Avengers list.

4 4 Mike Moh's connection

The popular Machinima series Street Fighter: Assassin & # 39; s Fist scored great success with Street Fighter fans for his focus on Ken and Ryu's early training days under Gouken. Some eagle-eyed fans noted the presence of Mike Moh as the actor who played Ryu in the series.

Later, Moh would play Bruce Lee in Quentin Tarantino's super popular hit. Once upon a time in Hollywood, where it offers an almost perfect embodiment of the legendary martial arts legend.

3 Break the representation of Ralph

The popular Disney movie Ralph breaks He featured Ryu and Ken in a series of fun scenes that break their own fourth wall. In one scene, Ryu and Ken are clear that the game room has closed, and they agree to go to Tapper's bar for drinks.

Later, Ryu can be seen sipping a beer at Tappers after the bartender pours it, just like the original version of the game.

2 He is afraid of spiders

Psychopedagogical criminal masterminds? What a thing! Dangerous Illuminati assassins? No problem! Demon-infused killer supervillains? Please! There's nothing Ryu can't handle … except spiders, that is.

Ryu's arachnophobia was first revealed in Marvel vs Capcom 3, when Spider-Man confronts Ryu. It's hard to imagine, but then again, everyone has their irrational phobia.

Ryu doesn't just throw off his shoes during a fight. Travel the world without shoes, not at all. According to the UDON comic book character interpretation, Ryu tells Sakura that walking barefoot helps build a person's character.

Various media have shown Ryu putting on shoes when necessary, such as important functions such as weddings or air travel, but it doesn't appear to break much of tradition anytime soon. With that said, Ryu hinted that he would be willing to rethink his posture without shoes Street Fighter X Tekken, so never say never

