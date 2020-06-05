10 Creed Bratton Fan Theories That Totally Make Sense

Creed Bratton is the gift that keeps on giving The office. He is an underrated character as he is generally in the background and has no extended story, but it is his wit and quick wit that really makes fans support him.

What makes Creed so loved by fans is the intrigue that surrounds his past. It is so mysterious and nothing seems to add up. Is his savage character an entire act or is he just awkward on screen and is he strangely portrayed on camera for the documentary they were filming? Regardless of Creed's real identity, let's take a look at 10 fan theories found at Reddit about Creed Bratton.

10 Creed Is The Scranton Strangler

During years, Office Fans have sworn that Toby was the Scranton Strangler. He was even "strangled" by the stranger himself! However, what if it wasn't Toby? What if the Scranton Strangler were really Creed? Creed definitely has weird tendencies that could link him to some sort of mass murder in the Scranton area.

One fan even notices that the Scranton Strangler wears a hat in his sketch drawing, and in season nine, Creed wears a very similar hat!

9 9 Creed killed those who stole Dunder Mifflin

Remember when Holly and Michael first got connected? Did they stay up late at work but couldn't get home fast enough to do the writing? The two hooked on Dunder Mifflin's ladder and left immediately after as a pair of school children. What they forgot to do later, however, was close the doors.

The next day, they both discovered that Dunder Mifflin had been robbed. The camera zooms in on Creed and he's furious. "No one steals from Creed Bratton and gets away with it," he says. Four seasons later, Creed appears at the Halloween party with blood splattered all over his body. This Redditor believes Creed Finally He hunted down those who robbed him years before!

8 The creed has a serious illness

Is Creed upset or do you have something more serious? One Office fan believes that Creed actually suffers from Alzheimer's and is not getting the help he needs. They claim that Creed's personality changed from seasons one to four and became more erratic as the show progressed.

He started to forget things, he didn't know what he really did at work, he always called people by the wrong name … His coworkers dismissed him as a strange guy, but he could have used a helping hand.

7 7 Creed's true goal in life

Remember when Creed was upset that he couldn't dive? He literally thought he was working hard for his diving certification, but a paper supplier in Scranton, Pennsylvania couldn't be further from that dream.

Well, a fan finally put together what Creed thought he was working on to find the Loch Ness Monster. He drops the diving line in Season 6 and then, a season later, he joins Andy's seminar and describes all the riches he will get when he locates the Loch Ness Monster.

6 6 Toby and Creed teamed up

This may sound far-fetched, but what if Toby and Creed were joined as the Scranton Strangler? After all, both men have been theorized as stranglers, why wouldn't they become a killer duo?

A fan watches at the end of season nine, we find out that Toby moves to New York and lives with a group of roommates, and Creed is arrested. But in the classic Creed form, he's likely to get out of jail, hook up with Toby, and the two go on a secret slaughter in new territory – New York. They are now known as the New York Stranglers.

5 5 This scene is very revealing

Office Fans will never forget the moment Jim and Pam first kissed after casino night. It was a great time for the characters and for future stories.

However, in the episode "Lecture Circuit", Creed is seen giving Andy unsolicited advice about Erin. He tells Andy to "come in and kiss her." Andy thinks it's a risky move, but Creed insists he has never done it wrong and even calls him Jim … Could this mean that Creed and Jim spoke on the casino night, and it was Creed who encouraged Jim to kiss Pam? Maybe Creed was having a flashback moment with Andy and called him Jim because he said the same thing years before?

4 4 Creed is often ignored

Creed is not the main character in The office But that does not mean that his character is not important. One fan even noted that while Creed rambles around nonsense often, that doesn't mean it doesn't make sense. The Redditor noted that in "The Return," Creed is asked where Dwight is and he says, "Headless. A great thing. We had a funeral for a bird."

While none of that answered the question, Creed is not wrong … In previous episodes, his former boss Ed Truck was rumored to have been beheaded and they actually had a funeral for a bird! He really isn't lying, he just rambles on the truth in strange ways.

3 There is nothing wrong with the creed, it is just old

When Creed was promoted to regional manager for a short time, it was noted that he was the only person in the office who worked there the longest.

He is clearly the oldest man in the office compared to his coworkers, but his age doesn't seem to be a reason for his strange behaviors over the years. He is not upset or sick, he is just an old man with an eccentric personality with nothing to lose.

2 Robert Knew Creed's true identity

Robert California was probably one of the most interesting people on the show, aside from Creed. He could easily read people and solve them in seconds. Due to his keen sense, he never took Creed seriously. Robert knew that Creed was not Creed. In "The List", the office is scared when they find a list of their names arranged in two columns.

On the right side, it says "Old Man" instead of Creed. Could this mean that Robert knew Creed was not who he claimed to be and decided to call him Old Man for the time being?

one Does Creed work for an organized crime organization?

If Creed was found to be working for a clandestine organized crime organization, not many Office Fans would be surprised. It is as mysterious as it is, anything is possible. A fanatic theorizes that Creed is a criminal organization because he answers the phone "go for Creed", steals an identity, knows a foreign language, and sells false IDs to minors.

Creed does too many weird things that show he's doing more than meets the camera.

