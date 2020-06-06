10 Excellent (But Disastrous) Time Travel Movies To Help You Through Quarantine

Many of you have experienced an apparently endless quarantine in the past few months due to the coronavirus pandemic that is devastating the world. There is no doubt that you miss coming and going as you please, as well as traveling to your favorite destinations. Now that spring is in full swing, the need to get up and move around is especially overwhelming.

RELATED: 10 Non-Sci-Fi Time Travel Movies (According to IMDb)

However, traveling may not always be as good as it sounds. That's the premise explored in the science fiction movies on this list. These characteristics involve time travel and the negative consequences of jumping back and forth through space. While these are some top-notch movies, their characters experience disaster, imprisonment, and even death.

10 Planet of the Apes (1968)

The original Planet of the Apes launched an empire after it hit theaters. Rod Serling from Twilight Zone Fame co-wrote the script for the film, starring Charlton Heston at the height of his career. Heston's character George Taylor plays an astronaut whose space shuttle crashes into an unknown planet during an expedition at the speed of light.

It turns out that Taylor and her crew have traveled thousands of years into the future, from 1972 to 3978, and the planet they collided with is ruled by anthropomorphic apes. The apes finally take Taylor hostage, where she comes face to face with the disappearance of her own species.

9 9 Donnie Darko (2001)

Richard Kelly's cult classic is much more than suburban heartbreak and mental health. Donnie Darko it is an intricate layered story about physics, destiny, and time travel. Set in Middlesex, Virginia, during October 1988, the film stars Jake Gyllenhaal in the title role.

Donnie Darko, a teenager diagnosed with schizophrenia, is visited by a figure in a terrifying rabbit costume calling himself Frank. Frank tells Donnie that the world will end in 28 days, prompting the teen to a month-long search for truth that defies logic and compromises the teen's existence. Gyllenhaal's supporting cast includes his sister Maggie, Jenna Malone, Patrick Swayze. and Drew Barrymore.

8 Twelve Monkeys (1995)

British science fiction author Terry Gillam is responsible for this grim tale of a deadly virus that forces humanity to live underground. Bruce Willis plays a prisoner named James Cole, a man who lives in 2035 and who is forced to go back in time to 1996 to prevent the virus from spreading.

RELATED: Top 10 Time Travel Movies According to Rotten Tomatoes

Filled with attractive atmospheres and changing settings, Twelve Monkeys co-stars Brad Pitt and Christopher Plummer. Pitt received an Oscar nomination for his role as a mental patient Jeffrey Goines.

7 7 Looper (2012)

Another well-made time travel movie starring Bruce Willis, Looper it's an intoxicating, action-packed narrative from Rian Johnson's mind. In the film, time travel is illegal, but the technology has been adopted by the mob so that they can eliminate people they consider to be threats.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays a hitman known as a looper, a person hired to go back in time to carry out mob orders. Things change when Gordon-Levitt's character Joe learns that the mob has affected his future, played by Willis.

6 6 The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006)

The awesome anime The Girl who jumped through time is a warning story about a teenage girl who uses her ability to travel through time for her own purposes. When Makoto Konno realizes that she can literally jump through time, the girl uses her power to protect her personal relationships.

RELATED: 10 of the Best Space Travel Movies of All Time, Ranked

The girl who jumped through time Explore how Makoto learns to accept fate instead of manipulating it with his abilities. Although sometimes disastrous, the film is driven by a moving and coming of age theme.

5 5 First (2004)

Shane Carruth's low-budget masterpiece is equal parts psychological horror and intellectual science fiction. Primer Follow two men working in the tech industry who develop a device that allows everything inside it to jump through time. The device, it seems, accelerates the space-time continuum.

The two men, Aaron and Abe, soon use their invention to gain financial and personal popularity. Aaron and Abe, both from the future and the past, collide in a confusing power struggle that alters slightly.

4 4 Source code (2011)

Duncan Jones – David Bowie's son and 2009 director Moon – You are responsible for this underrated puzzle of a time travel movie. Source code stars as Jake Gyllenhaal as Captain Colter Stevens, a military man who agrees to participate in a government experiment after a massive subway blast kills hundreds in Chicago.

RELATED: Top 10 Jake Gyllenhaal Movies, According to IMDb

Stevens is dispatched on time eight minutes before the train blast to find clues and avoid a second attack. Stevens must repeat his mission over and over to discover who is responsible for this heinous terrorist attack.

3 Army of darkness (1992)

Army of darkness it's the third Sam Raimi movie Evil Dead trilogy. Bruce Campbell returns as Ash, who is transported, thanks to a special hidden book known as Necronomicon, to the 14th century with his 1988 Oldsmobile.

The One-Arm Ash arrives in the late Middle Ages with a shotgun, his high school chemistry book, and a chainsaw mounted on his missing arm. These tools come in handy when an army of reanimated skeleton warriors attack the medieval kingdom that Ash visits.

2 The Time Machine (1960)

This classic science fiction adaptation of H.G. Wells' time travel book sees actor Rod Taylor playing Victorian-era inventor George. After making his own time travel device, George pursues the future, eventually reaching the year 802,701.

In the distant future, George plunges into an apparently utopian civilization full of dark secrets. The time Machine stands out for its impressive special effects. While they may be outdated by contemporary standards, they are still fun to watch on the big screen.

one Groundhog Day (1993)

Harold Ramis' comedy about a man who keeps reliving the same day over and over again is considered one of the best Bill Murray movies. Murray plays an egocentric meteorologist named Phil caught in a loop: Every day is suddenly February 2, 1992: Groundhog Day.

As the cycle continues, Phil becomes very aware of himself and his selfish ways. Andie McDowell and Chris Eliot co-star.

NEXT: MCU: Top 10 Social Media Posts From Actors During Quarantine



next

Star Wars: The 5 Tallest (and 5 Shortest) Actors in the Cast of the Disney Sequel Trilogy





