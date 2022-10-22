Anna Levanova is an actress from Russia who has actively taken part in television and films. Born in Moscow, Russia, she has a whole list of awards to her credit for being a fine actress who has carved a niche for herself. She is popular for her roles in “The Women ” as well as”McMafia “. She was also awarded for her role in “Two Women ”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her family is known to have theater artists and so growing up in a family surrounded with stage performers helped her to get an edge over others. Likewise, it was in kindergarten that she debuted on the stage where she played the role of a fox. She had a supportive family who encouraged her to take part in school functions where she honed his skills in the “Children’s Variety Theater”.

It was in the second attempt that she passed theater high school. Later on, she got admission in the Mikhail Shchepkin Higher Theater School in 2013 where she learnt the intricacies to become a proficient actress. It was indeed a turning point for her. Considering the extent of hardwork and interest she put in, has rightly yielded fruits. Since, her peak performances are certainly the one where she portrayed Cinderella in Cinderella (the show’s name was same too). Anna Levanova has series of films which has generated enough love and popularity from her fans.

Following are the top 5 movies of Anna Levanova:-