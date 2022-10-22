Clifford Samuel is an actor from Britain who started his journey of acting by joining Anna Scher Theater. His debutant role was in Julius Caesar. Clifford essayed the role of Octavius Caesar professionally at the Lyric Theater and thereby, he continued his journey of working with different others plays. For example playing a role at the Barbican theater for The Changeling. Right through this play, he got the opportunity to familiarize himself extensively with Europe, thanks to a tour that happened in 2006, which he was a part of. This was also the occasion, where he was awarded the Best Foreign Play 2006. It was the start for him to work in English theater. He has other awards to his credit.

He has performed as a co-lead at the National Theater with Kwame Kwei-Armah for Statement of Regret. Considering his other recent contribution, he has given his service for the film Shoot on Sight whose director was Jag Mundhra.

There is certainly a never ending list of awards to his credit as such was his stature where he was also nominated for the Best Continuing Drama at the 2008 BAFTA TV awards for contributing as a co-lead for THE BILL. This film has also won several other awards for the same.

Continuing with his recent journey, he has played “Eilif” in Mother Courage and Her Children. His continuing contribution is the proof that acting is in his blood and he enjoys every moment of the same.

Following are the top 5 movies of Clifford Samuel

1. Shoot on Sight

2. A Birthday Party

3. Bloke Fears

4. Betsy and Leonard

5. McMafe