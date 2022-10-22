Kemi-Bo Jacobs is a British actress, known for her roles in London Has Fallen, Our Girl etc. She is one of the finest actresses who has created a name for herself in the world of film, with her superb acting and maturity. She began her career as a professional actress in 2011 and didn’t look back since then. She being more of a private person, has rarely shared about herself online, therefore there isn’t much information available such as date of birth etc, but it is expected that she will be around 30 years of age.

She always had an interest towards doing theaters right from beginning which gave her an impetus over others. As someone who has many movies such as Thirteen, Delicious, London has fallen, Death in paradise among others. There are certainly many more movies through which she has gained such a lot of popularity and charisma, denoting her real acting skills. Thanks to the love and affection, which she has got, she is always thankful to her fans for the love and appreciation she has received from them.

An actress has to have a pleasing personality and she is gifted with the same, thanks to her height which gives her an edge. She equally has an important and pivotal role to play as Yazz Hobson in Thirteen as all the contributions can reflect on the kind of perfection she has been attaining over a period of time.

Following are the top 5 movies of Kemi – Bo Jacobs

1. The Winter’s Tale

2. Thirteen

3. Death in Paradise

4. Doctor Who

5. MacMafia