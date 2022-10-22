Maria Mashkova is a Russian actress born on April 19, 1985. Acting was in her family, as her parents were associated with theaters for a long time. Her actor father, Vladimir Mashkov and actress mother Yelena Shevchenko have years of experience after serving in the Mayakovsky Theater.

She got years of valuable advice as a way of upbringing and this gave her an edge over others for accomplishing the aim of becoming an actor. She has seen the divorce of her parents at an early age, but her firm determination and motivation didn’t stop her achieving his dreams. She debuted at eleven years of age in The Little Princess by Vladimir Grammatikov. Her role was regarding a little, bubbly yet mischievous girl namely Lavinia.

The daughter of #Russian actor Vladimir #Mashkov is shocked that her father supports war in #Ukraine.



Maria Mashkova lives with her children in the #US while her father actively supports the invasion of Ukraine. Mashkov urged her to return to #Russia,but she refused to do so. pic.twitter.com/5Wx0v8FFL9 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 22, 2022

She was honored to jointly work and hone her skills further by working with his mother where she starred in a renowned comedy namely Mother Do Not Cry where she played Masha. In 2005, Mashkova got married to a man from the same field as he was a film and theater actor. There was an instant connection when they first met on the shooting of Don’t Be Born Beautiful. However, their marriage couldn’t go further. This made the lady marry a second time. Her now husband, namely Alexander, has learned the intricacies of music, as his father was a musician and is related with the business of musical instruments. The couples are blessed and gifted with two daughters namely Stefania and Alexandra

Following are the top 5 movies of Maria Mashkova