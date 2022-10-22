Nawazuddin Siddiqui is an actor from India who is known to have worked and derived recognition while working in Hindi cinema. Born in a small town of Muzaffarnagar district, he started working in films where his debut was Patang in 2012. He is a man of aspirations and capabilities which the world recognizes and that’s the reason he has gained global popularity for his work in Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur etc.

Nawazuddin worked as a chemist after graduating with a Bachelor of science in Chemistry. He worked for a year, but moved to Delhi, with new hopes of doing another job with a higher salary. As luck would have it, he felt an instant connection after watching a play and took admission in the National School of Drama. He became friends with whom he performed in over ten plays.

After that he moved to Mumbai, where he started with a small role in the Aamir Khan starrer Sarfarosh. There was no looking back for him since then.

There are long list of awards which are associated under his belt such as IIFA Award, National Film Award etc

Nawazuddin is also popular for his role in The Lunchbox. The Indian film fraternity would surely be proud of having the only actor in the world who has eight films officially selected and screened at the prestigious and respected Cannes Film Festival.

He is hungry for starring in films that are unique and different. Likewise, he starred in Sacred Games and the British McMafia which were nominated for Oscars.

Following are top 5 movies of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

