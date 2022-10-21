Sofia Lebedeva is an actress who is known for her role in films such as Neulovimye: Posledniy geroy (2015), Posledniy minister (2020). She was born in a beautiful and mesmerizing Obninsk, Kaluzhskaya oblast, Russia on December 14, 1993.

She has an interest to gain acting skills and polish herself and that’s the reason she graduated from the Moscow Art Theater School.

The year 2016 was lucky for her where happiness knows no bounds as she got the much desired and appreciated role of “Lyudmila Nikolayeva” in the BBC/AMC series MCMAFIA.

She is a native of Russia, and has fluent English and she is also famous for her role of “Diana” in the comedy, School Friends among others. She has a mesmerizing face as well as a camera friendly personality and there is an added charm in the way she carries herself.

She has also played Masha in Poveliteli snov. She has also given her voice in the animation series dedicated to children namely Jingliks. She has a whole list of movies to her credit, given the kind of craze and love she has received from the fans who didn’t stop short but to praise her for her acting. Her performance in “Our Town” was extraordinary and it is this reason that she received the coveted Golden Leaf Award for the Best Female Role in Dramatic Performance. She has been a hardworking actress who received enough praise and respect as she also achieved the Best Actress at the Amedia Actors Lab 2017.

Following are the top 5 movies of Sofia Lebedeva

1. Tetris

2. The Queen

3. The Dream Master

4. I Am Losing Weight

5. McMafia