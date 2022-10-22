Yuval Scharf is an actress from Israel who is known for making her active presence not just as a theater or television actress, but equally as a model.

Born on June 4, 1985 in Tel Aviv, Israel she played Tanya in the BBC drama, McMafia in 2018 etc. She comes from a family of Polish Jewish descent. She has a camera friendly personality and through her deep and extensive practice at the Beit Lessin Theater, she has mastered her skills well. It can be seen through her performance in various plays. As the audience was awestruck given the kind of hard work she has put in. For example, in the TV show Beauty Queen of Jerusalem, she plays Rochel and her finest performance has made the audience at the edge of their seats.

Considering the list of plays she has devoted herself to, she has only come out more matured, experienced and skilled as she played Jill in the play Equus was another noteworthy feature.

She was the actress who is hungry for more and that’s how she continues to enthrall her fans with her performance even in theaters. Since, this is the gateway for budding actors to showcase their talent for reaching bigger screens. In 2009, she participated in the play Conditions of Affection and just a year later that is in 2010, she took part in the play Uncle Vanya.

Following are the top 5 movies of Yuval Scharf

Moon in the 12th House The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem All Russians Love Birch Trees The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem McMafia