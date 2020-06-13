10 Florida SWAT officers left unit due to "political climate": report

Ten members of a police SWAT team in a South Florida city left the unit this week, concerned about the "current political climate" and its impact on their jobs, according to a report.

In a letter dated Tuesday, Hallandale Beach, Broward County officials complained that they were "minimally equipped, poorly trained, and often restricted" in their duties, the Miami FOX station WSVN-TV reported.

The officers, who were leaving the SWAT unit but not renouncing force, wrote that they were concerned that city officials "put the safety of dogs over the safety of team members."

The letter and the resignations occurred when US police officers. USA They faced high levels of scrutiny and criticism following the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Floyd's death has led to an examination of past allegations of excessive force by the police, particularly against African-Americans. Police in many areas have also faced additional scrutiny as cell phone camera images posted on social media have shown that officers use force to fight rioters and looters during the riots over the death. from Floyd.

Critics of police departments have seized the opportunity to launch a "Defund the Police" effort that has garnered support from some Democrats in Congress, including United States representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

In Hallandale Beach, officers signing the letter to Chief of Police Sonia Quinones write that they feel unsupported by the city leadership as well as command personnel from the city police department.

They write that they were upset that senior Hallandale Beach police officials knelt with protesters during a Monday rally, WSVN reported.

"Until these conditions and feelings are rectified and addressed," officials write, "we cannot safely, effectively, and in good faith perform duties in this capacity without putting ourselves and our families at this level of unnecessary risk."

Hallandale Beach City Manager Greg Chavarria responded to the letter from SWAT officials in a statement to WSVN.

Chavarria wrote that the officers who signed the letter agreed to meet with the chief on Monday afternoon to discuss his concerns, and insisted that his exits from the SWAT unit did not represent a public security vulnerability for residents.

"The officers who resigned their SWAT assignment include the newly elected president of the IUPA Police Union," Chavarria writes in part. “They specifically mention their discontent with the Chief who joins members of our community to get on his knees against racism, hatred and bigotry earlier this week. They have incorrectly stated that the gesture supported an elected official. This is simply not true ".

In a similar show of solidarity among police officers, nearly 60 members of an emergency response team in Buffalo, New York, left the unit on June 5, although they also remained with the police department.

Those officers left that unit after two of its members were suspended without pay, accused of pushing an elderly man who fell back and hit his head, requiring hospitalization. The incident was captured on video and sparked national outrage.

The two suspended Buffalo officers were arrested and charged with second-degree assault in connection with the case. More legal actions are pending.