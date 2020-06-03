10 Great ’70s Crime Films to Watch (& Where To Stream Them)

The 1970s was a time for the best movies. Directors were given more freedom as the New Age of Hollywood, giving way to bold new visions of the film's future. Directors like Martin Scorsese, William Friedkin, John Cassavetes and others brought a new layer of boldness to the big screen. These directors, among others, were famous for their crime and thriller movies this decade.

Important to film history, crime movies often talk about the condition of the human spirit. These sordid stories of even more sordid men who commit heinous acts acted as a mirror of life in the 1970s, serving as a reminder of the importance of cinema. Here are ten great 70s crime movies to stream on various services.

10 The Sandcastle (The Criterion Channel)

The castle in the sand It was directed by Yoshitarō Nomura and released in 1974. It details the murder of an old man in a Tokyo railway yard. As detectives investigate the situation, they find more than they initially expected.

What makes Nomura's film so unique is how it looks like normal police procedure on the surface, but it unfolds into a much deeper experience. Told mostly in flashbacks, it is one of the most unique crime movies to come out of Japan.

9 9 Red Sun (The Criterion Channel)

Though technically a spaghetti western, this Terrance Young movie combines elements of westerns, samurai movies, and even crime to create one of the weirdest movies of the decade. Starring Charles Bronson as a gang leader who gets caught up with a samurai played by Toshiro Mifune.

The two have to retrieve a golden katana and a lost treasure from Alain Delon's character. Its fusion of genres is interesting, and definitely a gem of the 70s.

8 The Long Goodbye (Amazon Prime)

"Nothing says goodbye like a bullet." Robert Altman's adaptation of Raymond Chandler's eponymous novel is one of the best neo-noir movies of all time, and perfectly modernizes (for the time being) Detective Philip Marlowe (played here by actor Elliot Gould).

Altman's signature style and Gould's devilishly cool and cunning performance make this a delightful classic, full of questions of morality. When Marlowe has to try to help a friend out of trouble, he finds himself involved in a conspiracy about the death of his wife. The movie also features Hollywood heavy hit Sterling Hayden.

7 7 The French connection (Starz)

The 1971 William Friedkin crime movie, The French connection, was a historical image in the genre. It starred Gene Hackman as Jimmy Doyle, a New York detective working on a massive drug raid, with the "French connection" being the role of Fernando Rey as a French drug dealer.

Roy Schneider also stars in this movie which was acclaimed when it was released. It was a bold start to the decade and won the Academy Award for Best Picture and has since been one of the most famous movies of the 70s.

6 6 Street Law (Amazon Prime)

Franco NeroDjango) stars in this "poliziotteschi" movie (a subset of crime movies in Italy) in which he plays an engineer who is robbed during a robbery. After feeling betrayed and humiliated, he enlists the help of a young thief to track down the three criminals and enact street justice.

Like movies like Desire of death had not yet reached Italy, Street law It turned out to be a very successful film in its home country. It was not only an elegant film, directed by vigilantes, but also touched on some socio-political themes of the time.

5 5 Serpico (Showtime)

Al Pacino was at its peak in the 1970s, with a string of his best performances throughout this decade. Assuming the role of Detective Frank Serpico, Pacino has to unearth corruption within the force.

It is an unshakable film, but an essential vision for anyone who is a fan of '70s criminal cinema. Pacino is excellent here as he goes out of his way to remain a good cop in a world that has no place for them.

4 4 The Godfather (CBS All Access)

Francis Ford Coppola's classic 1972 film, The GodfatherIt is often considered one of, if not the, best movie of all time. An epic of mass crime detailing the internal drama within the Corleone family, it is a virtually perfect movie.

With legendary performances by Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone and Al Pacino as his son Michael, it's less of a crime movie and more of a family drama, showing the trials and tribulations of what it means to be part of a family.

3 The murder of a Chinese bookmaker (HBO)

John Cassavetes was the father of independent cinema. His films were, in essence, about people. His 1978 movie, The murder of a Chinese bookmaker It is different from most neo-noir crime movies. It is very little in the way of action, there are long scenes full of nothing but conservations.

The film deals with a strip club owner who owes the mob $ 20,000, so they tell him to pay or kill a bookmaker. It may not be for everyone, but it is one of the best independent movies of the 1970s and a unique crime movie.

2 The Godfather Part II (CBS All Access)

Coppola released the sequel to the acclaimed Godfather in 1974. Not only is it good, it is possibly better than its predecessor. Detailing Michal Corleone's rise to power and offering a glimpse into Vito's life, from childhood to adulthood.

Robert De Niro joined the cast as young Vito in one of his best performances, and Pacino was probably the best of his entire career. It is the best sequel ever made and one of the best crime epics.

one Taxi Driver (Netflix)

Bold, provocative, and absolutely unshakable in his approach to storytelling, Martin Scorsese & # 39; s Taxi driver it's still a classic from the New Hollywood era. Tell the story of a mentally deranged veteran who spends his nights driving a taxi.

Every shot is iconic, Robert De Niro's performance is masterful, Jodie Foster is amazing, and Scorsese's management is one of the best in the business. Taxi Driver is a masterpiece.

