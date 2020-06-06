10 Guest Stars We Forgot Were On Soul Train

Soul train It was a long-running television show featuring live music and dance and aired from 1971 to 2006. In addition to soul and R&B, the show featured a wide variety of jazz, hip-hop, pop, and dance music. The show was immensely popular and featured a mix of new artists and some of the most prolific musicians of all time.

Many of the show's guests have either vanished into the dark or shot to the A list, and some have even left the music behind and found more success on screen, such as Ricky Gervais did. Here are 10 guests from the show who may surprise you.

10 Pam Grier

Like Robert Forster, the beautiful and charismatic Pam Grier is best known for her iconic performance in Quentin Tarantino Jackie Brown yesBut like many of Tarantino's stars, the film only revived an already impressive film career.

Grier was already a blaxploitation legend from the 70s, especially for his turn as Foxy Brown. He seemed to be enjoying his place on the show, performing and dancing alongside Richard Pryor.

9 9 David Bowie

David Bowie is one of the most prestigious and celebrated pop stars of all time and was already one of the biggest names in music in 1975 when he appeared on the show, playing & # 39; Fame & # 39; and & # 39; Golden Years & # 39; and doing a question and answer session with the public. .

It was lip-synched, but the performance was incredibly dynamic and cool and was a huge hit with the audience. The highlight has to be the first minute of & # 39; Fame & # 39 ;, as wordlessly it circles the stage to the beat.

8 Cheech & Chong

Cheech and Chong were the original stoner comics. In addition to their musical and film achievements, they were primarily a stand-up comedy duo, which is what they brought to Soul Train in 1978.

The duo broke up in the late 1980s, but each has had a steady career in film and television since then, and both continue to work on new projects.

7 7 Child of destiny

Since then, Beyoncé has become such a big star that it's easy to forget her relatively humble beginnings with the pop trio Destiny & # 39; s Child, with its unique, iconic sound and controversial Christmas album. But for a time, they were one of the most popular pop groups.

Destiny & # 39; s Child appeared on the show in 1998, when the show moved away from jazz and funky to hippy and hoppy. They performed "With Me" while the camera looked from a much lower angle than most male acts …

6 6 Shaquille O & # 39; Neal

Popular sports personality and basketball royalty Shaquille O & # 39; Neal has become an even more relevant pop culture figure since her retirement, with multiple appearances on film and television.

Millennial audiences may be surprised to learn that he was also a rapper, and even more surprised to learn that he was actually quite good. It was this incarnation of Shaq who appeared on Soul Train, as & # 39; Shaquille O & # 39; Neal Feat. Peter Gunz & # 39 ;.

5 5 Jamie Foxx

While Jamie Foxx is primarily known as a celebrated actor, his talent as a musician remains part of the package, as seen in 2004. Lightning.

Many will remember that Foxx called Barack Obama "Our Lord and Savior" during the 2012 Soul Train Music Awards presentation, but Foxx's first appearance on the show was in 1996, cutting shapes with Mo Que.

4 4 Elton John

Elton John is one of the most acclaimed pop icons of all time and has been since before Soul Train began.

the Kickass 2 former student and composer of the acclaimed The Lion King The soundtrack appeared on the show in 1975, performing "Philadelphia Freedom" and "Bennie and the Jets," dressed spectacularly, of course.

3 DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince

These days, half of this duo is a little more famous than the other, as Men in black released Will Smith's Hollywood career in the world, but during Smith's tenure as The Fresh Prince, the duo released five albums and created the iconic opening track for The prince of Bel Air.

The duo first appeared on Soul Train in 1991, and performed "Summertime". Will Smith would later return to the show in 2000 as a solo artist, performing "Will-2K" with K-CI.

2 Grace Jones

Grace Jones is many things, including model, actor, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion pioneer. These days, the Jamaican is primarily known for her modeling work, with some lasting street credits from her turn as Bond's secondary villain in A view to A Kill, where she was paired with Christopher Walken to form one of the most sexually intimidating couples of all time.

He also found success as an avant-garde pop star in the 1980s, with music fusing ideas from various popular genres of the time. She first appeared on the show in 1986 and performed "I & # 39; m Not Perfect (But I & # 39; m Perfect For You)".

one Sinbad

Sinbad is another comedian who made a name for himself in Hollywood in the 90s with people like Resonates all the way and Good burger, and even appeared as himself in a rampant episode of It's always sunny in Philly in 2008.

He appeared several times on Soul Train, dancing with Mo Que in 1993 and presenting the Marvin Gaye / Curtis Mayfield Hall of Fame Tribute in 1995.

