10 Hidden Details You Might Have Missed In Scott Pilgrim Vs The World

Edgar Wright is probably best known for his brilliant Cornetto trilogy, but Scott Pilgrim vs. the world It is a very remarkable work in his filmography as well. Although not a huge box office hit, it has become a cult classic, with many devoted fans appreciating its loving tribute to video games and anime.

The film stars Michael Cera as the young titular musician who falls in love with the mysterious Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and must defeat his League of Evil Exes to be with her. Wright recently threw an observation party and revealed a lot of curiosities behind the film, making it the perfect time to see some of the hidden details that might have been lost on Scott Pilgrim vs. the world.

10 Musical training

Scott is a member of the hit band Sex Bob-Omb alongside Stephen Stills, Kim Pine, and Young Neil. To successfully appear as an independent band, the actors had to practice long before filming began.

Although the band's songs were written and performed by Beck, the musical performance supervisor on the set of the film was Chris Murphy, lead singer for the Canadian band Sloan. They pay homage to Murphy during the first fight scene of the movie, with Young Neil wearing a Sloan shirt.

9 9 The voice

The film is packed with an impressive cast of young stars like Chris Evans, Brie Larson, and Anna Kendrick. However, a famous cast member doesn't appear on screen at all.

Bill Hader is credited simply as "The Voice". Provides the opening narration that says "Not long ago, in the mysterious land of Toronto, Canada." Her voice appears throughout the film, adding video game commentary to the fights, including her epic cry for "K.O!"

8 Hole in the moon

Part of what makes Wright's movies so entertaining and fun to revisit are all the little visual jokes and hidden jokes it includes. There are so many to catch in this movie, although one of the best may have been lost.

When Scott confronts Ramona's former Todd, she says that when they were dating, he made a hole in the moon to impress her. If you look closely during the night scenes, you can see that the moon has a visible hole.

7 7 Plum

The film is based on the popular Bryan Lee O & # 39; Malley graphic novels, which were still being written when this film was released. O & # 39; Malley was inspired by many different inspirations for his story, but took the name of the titular character from a specific place.

Indie rock girl band Plumtree released a song called "Scott Pilgrim" on their 1998 album "Predicts the Future". Wright pays tribute to this during the first Battle of the Bands show, where Scott is seen wearing a Plumtree shirt.

6 6 The X

Another thing Wright is known for in his movies is his funny foreshadowing. This is especially prevalent with regard to Scott taking on the various exes.

Each of the exes is foreshadowed in some way before the actual fight. Matthew Patel e-mails Scott, Lucas Lee is seen on television, and Todd appears on posters for The Clash at Demonhead. Additionally, Wright hides literal Xs in many pre-fight scenes, such as on walking trails and street signs.

5 5 Filming in Toronto

The film stays true to the graphic novel by setting the story in Toronto, Canada. Filming of the film was also largely completed in Toronto, including a scene filmed in one of the city's most famous locations.

Casa Loma appears in the movie for the location of the next Lucas Lee movie. At one point, a character mentions that movies are always filmed there. This is a bit of a practical joke since the location is known to always have a movie filming there, and Scott Pilgrim was another on that long list.

4 4 Hipster attitudes

The film is set in the world of indie music, and has a lot of fun playfully mocking the hipster attitudes that tend to be part of that scene. Some of the characters offer their somewhat pretentious version of music and pop culture.

A character who does this more is Comeau, played by Nelson Franklin. At one point Scott walks into a party and Comeau is heard saying, "The comic is better than the movie," which is a joke about this movie based on a comic itself.

3 The doubles

One of the most memorable sequences finds Scott fighting Lucas Lee on the set of his movie. It's a scene that features a hilarious Chris Evans twist, as well as a pretty exciting fight scene, with Scott taking on Lee's doubles.

In fact, all doubles doubles are Evans' actual doubles. Lee also comments that sometimes he lets his doubles complete wide shots: "Sometimes I let him do wide shots when I feel like turning my Winnie back on." Wright says this is based on true stories from a 90s action star.

2 Anime look

In addition to offering many thanks to video games, the film is also a love letter to anime. This is particularly evident in the fight sequences, which feel like the closest viewers can get to a live-action anime.

Apparently, Wright's love for anime faded in the actors. Wright admits that he had Brie Larson do all her scenes without blinking to look more like an anime character.

one Counting the exes

Once League of Evil Exes is introduced, the film unfolds in much the same way as a video game storyline with Scott advancing through the seven boss levels all the way to the end. In another example of Wright's love for foreshadowing, add little details by counting each of the exes.

Matthew Patel wears a 1 on his shirt. Lucas Lee's trailer has 2 on his doorstep. Todd wears a shirt with a 3. There is a 4 in the door of the club where Scott fights against Roxie. The twins' amp goes up to 11, which is the sum of 5 and 6. And Gideon is at his club's level 7.

