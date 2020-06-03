10 Hidden Gem Crime Films To Stream On Netflix

From the streets of New York to distant castles, crime movies are a versatile genre that can be applied to any setting. While movies like it The Godfather, Goodfellas, city of Godand Girl is gone they are incredibly popular and acclaimed, there are many others who deserve love.

Fortunately, there is plenty of time to sit back, relax, and watch cops and criminals on the small screen, Netflix is ​​already packed with major titles like Drive, the Irishand The way But what about those who have fallen under people's radar? Here are ten great hidden gem crime movies to stream on the service.

10 Path to Perdition (2002)

Sam Mendes (1917, Skyfall) managed Road to Perdition, based on the graphic novel of the same name. Released in 2002, this crime movie stars Tom Hanks as an executor of the Depression-era Irish mob, who travels with his son to take revenge after his family is murdered.

The film was acclaimed for the performances of Hanks and his co-star Paul Newman, but what sets it apart is the cinematography of Conrad Hall, who filmed movies like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and Cool Hand Luke. It is a beautiful movie reminiscent of Edward Hopper's paintings.

9 9 Alpha Dog (2006)

Based on a true story, Alpha dog Emile Hirsch stars in a movie inspired by actual murders. It is an unwavering and unsettling experience that never lets the audience catch their breath. It also features Justin Timberlake in what arguably is his best performance.

While not for everyone, this movie is a rewarding and gripping thriller about the dangers of hedonistic and psychotic teens. The film also features heavyweights like Sharon Stone, Bruce Willis, Harry Dean Stanton, Anton Yelchin, and Ben Foster.

8 Bandits (2001)

Bandits is a twisted movie starring Bruce Willis and Billy Bob Thorton as two bank robbers. During a job, they kidnap a woman (played by Cate Blanchett), with whom both quickly fall in love. Barry LevinsonRain man, Wag the Dog) uses his deft hand to balance dark comedy with thrilling drama.

The film was acclaimed, specifically for Thorton and Blanchett, and was nominated for numerous awards. It's a different kind of love story that Levinson manages to direct so well, making it one of the most underrated movies of the early 2000s.

7 7 Molly's Game (2017)

Aaron Sorkin (known for The news room, The social network, A few good men) made his directorial debut with the 2017 Molly's game. Starring Jessica Chastain as Molly Bloom, a businesswoman who finds herself the new target of an FBI investigation when it is discovered that she runs an underground poker empire.

These are high-stakes games with athletes, celebrities, and even the Russian mob. Chastain's performance is among the best in his career and stars alongside Idris Elba and Kevin Costner in this real crime game.

6 6 Hold The Dark (2018)

Jeremy Saulnier is a master of modern horror and directs movies like Green room and Blue Ruin. This thriller details the horrifying death of three children. As most believe it was caused by wolves, a writer (Jeffery Wright) is hired by a mother in Alaska to locate her six-year-old son.

Hold the Dark is a Netflix exclusive that makes excellent use of director Saulnier's behind-the-camera talents and is another excellent addition to an already impressive filmography.

5 5 Lupine The 3rd: Cagliostro Castle (1979)

Based on the infamous and always so popular, fictional, manga, antihero, Arsène Lupine III, Cagliostro castle It was the film debut of famous director Hayao Miyazaki. This game follows Lupine and his daring rescue of a princess and the search for treasure.

One of the best deliveries of the Lupine The series, elegant animation, and storytelling served as a catalyst and influence for Miyazaki's subsequent films.

4 4 Free Fire (2016)

Free Fire is directed by Ben Wheatley (High) and this is a gun business that went wrong. So very bad. It stars a great cast, which includes Brie Larson, Armie Hammer, Sharlto Copely, Cillian Murphy, Sam Riley.

Set in Boston in 1979, the film depicts a dangerous shootout between two different gangs after a gun deal broke down. Wheatley runs this in a style reminiscent of the great crime movies of the 70s that never seem to be done anymore. Echoing the works of Martin Scorsese and Brian DePalma of the time.

3 The stranger (1946)

While most critics dismissed this black film directed by Orson Welles as nothing more than cheap entertainment. It also didn't help that the similar, Shadow of a doubt (directed by Alfred Hitchcock) came out at the same time.

Regardless of that, the story of a hidden former Nazi (portrayed excellently by Welles) is one of the most exciting black films of its time. It's a bold, bold affair, and one of the first movies that used Holocaust footage. If anything, for our era of political unrest, it is a film that captures how truly dangerous hatred can be in modern times.

2 A very violent year (2014)

Deliberate, melancholic and exciting rhythm, J.C. Chandor & # 39; s A very violent year It is a modern masterpiece that is somehow forgotten. Starring Oscar Isaac as Abel Morales, the owner of an oil company that succumbs to mounting pressure from local competition, the film looks like a modern criminal epic. The Godfather.

The film also stars Jessica Chastain, Alessandro Nivola, David Oyelowo, Albert Brooks, and Catalina Sandino Moreno.

one Kill Them Gently (2012)

Failed card games, gruesome murders and one of Brad Pitt's best performances. Kill them softly It is probably one of the most underrated movies of the 2010s. After two criminals decide to steal a mob car game, two hitmen, played by Pitt and James Gandolfini, are hired for revenge.

Richard Jenkins and Ray Liotta also lend their talents here. Its gloomy tone may not be for everyone, but it's an absolutely shocking neo-noir film that also serves as a satire on American capitalism and the riots during the 2008 recession.

