10 interesting facts about "when they see us" you need to know

When They See Us, about Central Park Five, is also a fascinating off-screen story – this is what you may not know when watching it.

When they see us It is a dramatic miniseries that launched on Netflix last May. The show was directed by Ava DuVernay. The program explores the 1989 assault and rape of a runner in Central Park, and the five youths who were falsely accused of the crime.

RELATED: 10 Other Movies and Shows Featuring the Cast of When They See Us You Must See

The group became known as Central Park Five. The show was nominated for seven Prime Time Emmy Awards (winning one) and five Creative Emmy Awards, also winning one. The show was well done, well received and well worth seeing even a year later. But here are some things that may not be obvious about the show right away.

10 Ava DuVernay





While most people know that acclaimed director Ava DuVernay directed the miniseries, what may not be so obvious is that DuVernay also co-wrote the entire show for Netflix. This was more than just a job, but a passion project. He directed and co-wrote all four episodes of the drama series and was nominated for Outstanding Director of a Television Movie or Limited Series by The Directors Guild, as well as the nominated direction and writing in the Prime Time Emmys.

9 9 Title





The miniseries was officially named, and is known as, When they see us; however, the program was originally scheduled to be called Central park five. This was the title in the 2017 ad when Netflix officially gave the show a serial request (originally for five episodes). In March 2019, two months before the show's premiere, director Ava Duvernay announced the name change to When they see us

8 Maximum





While the suffering of the five young people unjustly convicted of crime in When they see usClearly, what may not be so clear is the fact that each defendant received the maximum possible sentence from the judge in their cases. Korey, as seen on the show, is obviously the only one convicted as an adult and forced to serve his term outside of the youth system, but each of the five received the maximum punishment allowed for their alleged involvement in the crime.

7 7 Emptying the court





Officially, Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise were not exonerated, but were evicted from the court. Emptying from the court means that those who were originally convicted are treated as if a trial had never been held.

RELATED: When They See Us: Key Facts The Program Leaves Out

While this clears their record, it does not recognize exactly what happened in prison, much less what happened when they were tried as children and adolescents.

6 6 Settlement





The five men, once released and unemployed, finally received a settlement from New York City in 2014. All five claimed wrongful convictions and emotional distress. The city was established, some twenty years after the crime, and the convictions took place. The city paid $ 41 million. All five also sued New York State, as well as the City. New York State was not established until 2016, paying almost $ 4 million as well.

5 5 Defamation





Recently, in March 2020, Linda Fairstein, pictured in the miniseries by Felicity Huffman, and a former prosecutor in the Central Park Five case, sued Netflix and Ava DuVernay for defamation based on how she was portrayed in the series. The case is ongoing. The former prosecutor also believes that while the Central Park Five should have been evicted from his rape conviction, the other misdemeanors should not have been eliminated either.

4 4 Two auditions, two parts





Jharrel Jerome, who won the Prime Time Emmy for Best Actor for his portrayal of Korey Wise, auditioned twice for Ava Duvernay and his team. When he came in to read for the role of young Korey, he sported a beard and was afraid it would make him look too old for the paper. He reread again, this time clean shaven, and impressed the team so much that he was not only chosen as the young Korey, but was the only actor to portray the young, adult version of his character.

3 Real life loss





Antron McCray managed to get out of prison and was able to join his family, but his mother, Linda McCray past away before he could see the Duvernay miniseries about his son's life.

RELATED: 10 Things on Netflix to See If You Love True Crime

On the show, Linda was played by Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Antron was played by Caleel Harris (as a teenager) and Jovan Adepo (as an adult). However, Antron was able to watch the series and meet "The Exonerated Five" when the show premiered.

2 Missing details





While When they see us goes into great detail for certain scenes (working from actual interview tapes to scenes where children are questioned by police) some details had to be omitted. For example, in real life, Kevin Richardson's mother had a medical emergency while her son was in court. Asante Blackk, who played the young Kevin in the series, said: "This was not in the series, but at the verdict scene, Kevin's mother had a stroke in that room when they read this guilty conviction."

one Parental relations





Raymond Santana (played by Marquis Rodríguez and Freddy Miyares) had a very tense and emotional relationship with his father on screen (his father was played by John Leguizamo). However, in real life, Raymond has a very good relationship with his father, although they both regret all the time they lost together to further build a relationship because Raymond was falsely convicted.

NEXT: Top 10 TV Shows of 2019







next

Two and a Half Men: 10 Things That Don't Make Sense About Jake

