10 K-Dramas To Watch If You Loved Crash Landing On You

Crash landing on you It has been a K-Drama hit on South Korea's own tvN network and on Netflix worldwide. This romantic drama comedy about a South Korean woman landing in North Korea falling in love with a man from the North Korean Army touched the hearts of Korean fans and K-drama. For such a peculiar premise, it fits into the mold of cross-lover K-drama trends.

RELATED: 15 of the Best K-Dramas on Netflix Right Now

For fans and viewers hungry for more romantic feats like Jeong-hyeok and Se-ri, here are ten K-Dramas with similar premises to watch and eat all day. So you better prepare a box of tissues.

10 Your private life

Your private life addresses the culture of fans and their effects on social media under the premise of a romantic comedy. The story centers on a respected art curator named Deok-mi (Park Min-young), who is a huge admirer of the K-Pop idol Shi-an (Jung Jae-won). When rumors spread that Deok-mi and Shi-an are dating, Deok-mi colleague Ryan Gold (Kim Jae-wook) suggests that they pretend they are a couple.

The show's strengths lie in Min-young's performance in leaping from professional work to joyous fanaticism. And her partner with Kim is exquisite.

9 9 Because this is my first life

For those in their thirties looking for a K-Drama to relate to, there are Because this is my first life. This romantic comedy series centers on stressed-out computer designer Se-hee (Lee Min-ki) and screenwriting fighter Ji-ho (Jung So-min), thirty-year-old breakers and bachelors. Through circumstances, they find themselves cohabiting a house. Their cynical natures often collided and lead them to fall in love.

RELATED: Love Alarm: 10 Things Only Korean Fans Could Understand

Polar opposites are perfect recipes for K-Dramas. And this series sees an eccentric guy and a friendly optimist on common ground that leads them to get married and genuinely engaged.

8 Tomorrow with you

Now for a more fantasy-themed premise. Tomorrow with you It uses the concept of time travel and is applied to the story of a headstrong real estate CEO, Yoo So-joon (Lee Je-hoon). When he realizes an ability to travel through time when taking the subway, So-joon learns from the future that he will die in isolation. Therefore, he chases the heart of the cheerful photographer Song Ma-rin (Shin Min-a) and marries her. Soon, So-joon sees more of his worth.

Tomorrow with you covers the themes of fate and love, with an attractive romance at its core.

7 7 Something in the rain

Something in the rain It is a unique type of K-Drama, as it subverts traditional Korean ideas and taboos about courtship. The story centers on Yoon Jin-ah (Son Ye-jin), a cafeteria supervisor with a bad history in relationships. He soon reconnected with his childhood friend Seo Joon-hee (Jung Hae-in), but soon harbors romantic feelings for him.

The main peculiarity of this K-Drama is the age difference between Jin-ah and Joon-hee. But even with that, Jin-ah is worth encouraging for his determination and his longing for love.

6 6 Abyss

More in the touch of the supernatural, Abyss focuses on two friends, respected prosecutor attorney Go Se-yeon and cosmetic heir Cha Min, who passed away without incident but are revived by the headline "Abyss," a heavenly being who revives any human after his death. . The two possess new bodies (Park Bo-young and Ahn Hyo-seop, respectively) and investigate what led to Se-yeon's death.

RELATED: 10 K-Dramas Starring The Actors Of The Parasite

Although the story may be exaggerated, viewers will easily adore the two protagonists and performances by a quirky Park Bo-young and charismatic Ahn Hyo-seop.

5 5 King 2 hearts

Now, similar to Crash landing on you, King 2 hearts it is set in an alternate reality in which North and South Korea participate in joint efforts for unification. At the center of the political intrigue are South Korean Crown Prince Lee Jae-ha (Lee Seung-gi) and North Korean officer Kim Hang-ah (Ha Ji-won), who are antagonistic during their time in training. military but soon fall in love. When a threat looms, the two must step up to protect their nations.

A mix of political suspense and romantic drama, this series makes the most of its premise.

4 4 Guardian: the lonely and great God

K-Dramas really have a penchant for blending fantasy elements with their romance series. Guardian: the lonely and great God (or Elf) is about Kim Shin (Gong Yoo from Trains to Busan), a famous general from the Goryeo dynasty who was cursed with a curse of immortality. The only cure for his curse is to find a girlfriend. After 939 years of existence, he finds company in the cheery Ji Eun-Tak (Kim Go-eun) and the charming owner of a Sunny chicken shop (Yoo In-na).

This series combines colorful folklore and exquisite romance to make an unforgettable story that became a phenomenon.

3 Memories of the Alhambra

A Netflix hit, Memories of the Alhambra Explore the concept of love in the age of rapidly growing technology. The story centers on Yoo Jin-woo (Hyun Bin), a CEO who is fond of video games. He travels to Spain to potentially meet a developer of an innovative RA program, but instead meets his sister Jung Hee-joo (Park Shin-hye). The two soon become entangled in a serious case testing Jin-woo's resistance.

RELATED: 10 Movies and Shows to See If You Love Kingdom

Think of this as a mixture of Ready Player One and Before dawn. And it will surely reward you with smart twists and heartfelt romance.

2 What's wrong with Secretary Kim?

Based on the novel & # 39; Why Secretary Kim & # 39 ;, What's wrong with Secretary Kim? she takes the trope of the stone-cold male lead who falls in love with the bright-hearted female lead and embraces the cliche with blatant affection. Park Seo-joon's Itaewon class and Parasite Fame plays Lee Young-joon, an excellent but selfish executive. His life soon changes when his trustworthy secretary Kim Mi-so (Park Min-young) plans his resignation that made him realize his feelings for her.

As mentioned, the polar opposites in K-Dramas work well with two charismatic clues with identifiable personalities. Therefore, this series is worth watching.

one Descendants of the Sun

Descendants of the Sun is mainly South Korea's response to An officer and a knight, only braver and more accessible. This romantic war drama tells the love story between Special Forces officer Yoo Si-jin (Song Joong-ki) and surgeon Dr. Kang Mo-yeon (Song Hye-kyo). Their mutual search is challenged by their philosophical differences and questions about the decorum of the Si-jin army.

Despite the two extremes of both genders, Descendants of the Sun offers a balance of gripping action and compelling romance. Integrate it with adorable characters and colorful moments, and this is the ideal war K-Drama.

NEXT: Love Alarm: 5 Ways It Is Usually K-Drama (And 5 Ways It Is Completely Unique)



next

In which musical movie are you based on your zodiac sign?





