10 Memes That Are Too Hilarious For Words

The battle for the best show is underway! Rick and Morty vs Solar opposites! So pick up your manuals, wubalub your dubdubs and let the memes decide.

It is no secret that some fans of Rick and Morty are a little puzzled by Justin Roiland's new show, Solar opposites. Fans were intrigued by a new possible favorite show, but it didn't work that way. The show premiered on Hulu, and while some audiences liked the episodes, they couldn't go over a couple of details.

Solar opposites is too eerily similar to Rick and Morty Among the same type of characters in voice, design, and overall premise of the story, fans were not convinced. The internet decided to have a little fun on the debate and made some funny memes. Let's take a look at the best memes fighting a fan-favorite show against its distant cousin.

10 Rick is not impressed

Fans know that Rick (Justin Roiland) is not an easy person to impress. He especially does not like to participate in worldly human activities that are not worth his time. A certain fan decided to have fun editing Rick in a scene from Solar opposites. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Terry (Thomas Middleditch) attend a high school in episode five and have fun at a party.

Korvo has too much fun and gets caught up in the festivities and drinking. It is delivered to human life. In this meme, Rick is also looking nasty at Korvo. Rick is disappointed, to say the least.

9 9 Without soul

Some memes are cheeky in their message. For this meme, a fan made the distinction between the hit show and Solar opposites. Despite this, it still produces a good laugh due to the images used. Rick's funny photo, which keeps Morty's eyes wide, is labeled "soul."

While the other show is labeled "soulless" and with an image of Terry being cradled by a robotic woman. Some fans felt that the new show lacked a certain character that Rick and Morty is known for.

8 This boy right here

Rick has his random laugh moments that work well with the show. He made a meme with Rick talking bad about Korvo. The scene comes from the episode "Close Rick-Counters of the Rick Kind". The evil Rick is showing Rick a list of all the Rick classified by evil. He shows him a Rick and says, "This guy over here? Super weird."

In place of Rick, the meme features Korvo and his strange love of manual reading. The meme is a good laugh and a fun way to throw shows against each other.

7 7 The Pringles commercial

This meme will have some Rick and Morty Fans shake their heads in agreement. The scene where Rick rips off the wall in the Pringles commercial has been used for countless memes. In this case, it was to show disgust at the new show.

Solar opposites rendered at the top before Rick rips it off to show Stupid invaders. Stupid invaders is an adventure game that follows the same story as the show. A group of aliens lands on a new planet and tries to return home. All while experiencing cliché adventures.

6 6 The office meme

Fans had a lot of fun with this meme using a popular scene from The office. The scene is from the episode "Search Committee, Part 1". Pam pranks acting manager Creed to see the differences in two photos. It is actually the same photo.

The same scene was used to describe how fans felt about the two shows. Those who have seen Solar oppositesI felt like the show was too similar to Rick and Morty Some fans weren't excited about the new show because it didn't feel "new."

5 5 Who are they?

This meme is a good way to explain how fans feel in the most comical way possible. In episode six of the fourth season, the audience enters a false story inside a train that Morty bought for Rick. While the train security checks what went wrong on stage, the chief officer realizes that Rick and Morty are out of nowhere.

The scene changed to include Korvo and Terry. Rick says his line implies that the ones that came out of nowhere are the new Solar opposites Show. Rick has a few words of choice about the situation.

4 4 American Dad vs. Family man

This meme is simple but it has a great impact. See so many fans feel that Solar opposites and Rick and Morty They are too similar and not without any real difference, it is similar to two other shows. It is the equivalent of what american father Is for Family man.

It is also important to mention that american father and Family man They are created by Seth MacFarlane. Both are about a dysfunctional family. Each show has the extravagant father, the foreign wife and the less than perfect children. Not to mention, not-so-normal pets and aliens. It is the same difference.

3 Extra steps

Fans of Rick and Morty like following Rick's crazy and often dangerous adventures with his grandson. It is a fun and interesting show to watch. When Solar opposites released, fans were a bit confused. This meme sums it up perfectly.

Fans felt that the new show followed the same guidelines as Rick and Morty The only difference was that it was a little more vulgar and focused on a real alien race. Both involve random adventures that the main characters have to face.

2 Doofus Rick

Rick is hands down the smartest man in the galaxy. In this meme, Yumyulack is up to his antics. The meme implies that he uses his "silly lightning bolt" on Rick. The end result is the least liked Rick of the episode, "Close Rick-counters of the Rick Kind."

It's a simple meme but it paints a fun image that ties into both shows. Yumyulack is always up to something and it wouldn't be surprising if he alters the capabilities of his mind, even Rick's.

one The same

Dad sometimes gets bad gifts. It can range from more socks, a tie, or in this case, the same shirt you already have. The photo of a father who received the same shirt as a gift became a Rick and Morty versus Solar opposites meme Rick and Morty Fans were hopeful at Justin Roiland's new show.

Until now, it had a good track record with its main program. But the new show was not everything that was expected. The meme represents how fans felt. Both shows have no real difference and feel like cheap imitation or, in this case, the same thing fans were already watching.

