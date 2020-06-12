10 military posts are named for these Confederate commanders. The army is thinking of changing that

The idea has gained momentum since the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. The removal of memorials to Confederate soldiers and leaders has accelerated in the past three weeks and its battle flag is no longer welcome in NASCAR racing. The Marine Corps has banned the flag from its facilities and the Navy is in the process of doing so.

Here's a look at the 10 officers from the South, all but one general, who fought to preserve slavery and the posts named after them. The Civil War, which cost more than 600,000 lives, led to the abolition of slavery but did not eliminate the systemic racism that persists in the country today.

Its mission: The post is the primary training ground for the Louisiana National Guard.

Who is it called for: General Pierre Gustave Toutant Beauregard (1818-1893)

Beauregard's legacy: The flamboyant Louisianan led the southern victories at Fort Sumter and Bull Run then fell out of favor as the conflict dragged on. According to historian T. Harry Williams, Beauregard believed that African Americans were "naturally inferior." After the war, he was convinced that whites could "manage" blacks "politically as they had economically controlled them when they were slaves," Williams wrote. Beauregard even argued that blacks are granted the right to vote to help restore the south to its former glory.

Fort Benning, Georgia

Its mission: This major Army facility near the Alabama border is the "Home of the Infantry" and offers air, infantry, and ranger training, among other functions.

Who is it called for: Brig. Gen. Henry Benning (1814-1875)

Benning's legacy: In 1968, an article in the Infantry Magazine called the Confederate an "outstanding" lawyer-turned-soldier. The Georgian strongly defended slavery and was a leader in the southern secession movement. In a speech in favor of the region leaving the Union, Benning said the abolition would lead to "black governors, black legislatures, black juries, all black. Is the white race supposed to defend it?"

Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia

Your mission: The 76,000-acre garrison has a live-fire complex and provides extensive training and maneuvers.

Who is called: Lieutenant General Ambrose Powell (A.P.) Hill (1825-1865)

The legacy of the hill: The short-tempered Virginian never had slaves and did not approve of the institution, according to his wife, but he embraced secession, feeling loyalty to his home state, and joined the Confederate army. He had mixed success as a commander and was assassinated in the last days of the Civil War.

Fort Bragg, North Carolina

Its mission: The fort is home to the Army Airborne Special Operations Forces.

Who is it called for: Gen. Braxton Bragg (1817-1876)

Bragg's Legacy: The unpopular general received much criticism for his often poor performance on the field, accompanied by a strong temperament and a combative personality. Michael Newcity, a visiting professor at Duke University, wrote that between the Mexican War and the Civil War, Bragg "lived the life of an elegant planter on a sugarcane plantation in Louisiana, where slaves performed gargantuan work in conditions indescribable to bring molasses to market and profit Bragg. He met any northern criticism of slavery with harsh criticism. "

Fort Gordon, Georgia

Its mission: Fort Gordon is designated the US Army Center for Cyber ​​Excellence. USA

Who is it called for: Major General John Brown Gordon (1832-1904)

Gordon's legacy: The officer was a favorite or Robert E. Lee. Although he had no formal training, Gordon fought with distinction. He fought, with less distinction, against Reconstruction after the war and was believed to be the head of the Ku Klux Klan in Georgia, according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia. Gordon denied that role but acknowledged being part of a "secret society". He served as a senator and governor of the United States.

Fort Hood, Texas

Its mission: The fort is the largest active duty armored post in the United States Armed Forces.

Who is it called for: Lieutenant General John Bell Hood (1831-1879)

Hood's legacy: Son of a Kentucky plantation owner, he left the US Army. USA When Kentucky refused to separate and joined the Confederate forces in Texas. As a military commander, he was successful in leading troops at the division level, but his aggressive nature led to further failures on the battlefield as he rose in rank. He was temporarily promoted to the rank of general, but then resigned his command and became a lieutenant general again.

Fort Lee, Virginia

Its mission: The fort is home to the Combined Arms Support Command.

Who is called: General Robert E. Lee (1807-1870)

Lee's legacy: The Virginia Encyclopedia puts it this way: "Robert E. Lee was the most successful Confederate military leader during the American Civil War (1861-1865). This also made him, by virtue of the Confederation's defense of chattel slavery , the most successful advocate of African American slavery. " As the entry pointed out, the slave owner believed that the institution would eventually vanish, but that it should not be rushed by abolition. "After the war, Lee generally opposed racial equality and political equality for African Americans."

Fort Pickett, Virginia

Its mission: Fort Pickett is home to the Army National Guard Maneuver Training Center.

Who is it called for: Major General George E. Pickett (1825-1875)

Pickett's legacy: Raised on a plantation in Virginia, the glitzy Pickett joined the Confederate Army and fought in various campaigns. He is best remembered for Pickett's doomed charge in Gettysburg. After his death, his wife made Pickett a hero of the Lost Cause, describing him as "gallant and elegant as a knight of cavalry in a tournament." That cavalry sounds hollow today, given that the main objective of the South was to preserve slavery.

Fort Polk, Louisiana

Its mission: The fort is home to the Joint Preparation Training Center.

Who is it called for: Lieutenant General Leonidas Polk (1806-1864)

Polk's legacy: A pre-war Episcopalian bishop, Polk joined the Confederate Army and was killed during fighting outside Atlanta. He owned hundreds of slaves and was said to be fully sympathetic to the secessionist cause.

Fort Rucker, Alabama

Its mission: The post is the home of Army aviation.

Who is it called for: Colonel Edmund W. Rucker (1835-1924)

Rucker's legacy: The officer fought for the Confederate army under Nathan Bedford Forrest, a slave trader and one of the first leaders of the Ku Klux Klan. Rucker later became an industrial leader in Birmingham.