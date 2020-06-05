10 Moments That Prove Alice Is The Arrowverse’s Most Interesting Villain

The CW Batwoman It came to a surprising, albeit early, close, preparing fans to see Kate Kane face some new villains and challenges in the show's second season. But no matter which villains plague Gotham in the future, Kate's own sister is likely to remain the most interesting of Arrowverse's threats.

Rachel Skarsten's Alice has proven time and time again that she is a fun villain with comedic value and depth that viewers don't always see on Arrowverse. Her talent for the dramatic keeps all eyes on her, but it's the emotions she keeps buried underneath everything that make her really compelling.

Here are 10 moments that prove Alice is one of Arrowverse's most fascinating criminals.

10 Daddy dear

It is no secret that Alice is upset with her father and sister for not having saved her from the clutches of August Cartwright, and her encounter with Jacob in "Mine Is a Long and Sad Tale" perfectly combines her resentment with her pain. Alice's confrontation with her father is both heartbreaking and terrifying when she reveals how much he hurt her, just before stabbing him, of course.

And this meeting sums up why it is so easy to fall in love with Alice: although she is cruel and cruel, she is also understanding and very, very human.

9 9 The lost knife

When Alice's knife is stolen early in the first season, she's obsessed with finding it, and a lot of it seems to have to do with the fact that she uses it as an accessory. Alice's villainy is very much a performance, and she seems to want to acknowledge her evil deeds, making her fun and comical, even when she's doing wrong.

Alice's need for an audience probably also has a deeper meaning, given her desire for approval from her sister and father. She wants to be accepted, and putting on a show seems to be an extension of that need.

8 Hamilton's revenge

Although Alice has always been able to do horrible things, killing Catherine Hamilton-Kane is what makes it clear that she is not playing, especially when it comes to taking revenge on everything that has happened to her.

His relationship with Mary is also one of the most interesting in the series, as he has had many opportunities to kill Kate's stepsister, whom he is so jealous of, but never has. This moment shows Alice's desire for revenge, but also highlights that she won't go too far by hurting her sister.

7 7 A near-death experience

When the events of Crisis in infinite lands Bringing a version of Beth in the alternate universe to the world of Kate and Alice, Kate is left to choose between her sisters. The choice she makes impacts her relationship with her true sister forever, because, unsurprisingly, Kate chooses the version that is not a villain, rather than ready to sacrifice Alice to get Beth back.

Thanks to August Cartwright who killed Beth, however, Alice lives. And this is where her emotional tipping point begins, realizing that the sister who wants to accept her probably never will.

6 6 Your willingness to disappear

During Batwoman, it is clear that Alice is a villain with a target. She does not kill or destroy things without reason; everything he does fuels his endgame in some way.

That is why she is so willing to disappear after Kate kills August Cartwright. In her mind, this ended her quest for revenge, and it's only Mouse's arrest that keeps her in Gotham and catches her. From there, a new quest begins to take revenge on Kate, but one has the feeling that he would have been happy to live a semi-normal life with Mouse if his sister had not betrayed her.

5 5 Facing your fears

In "Off With Her Head," fans get an in-depth look into Alice's past, and the psyche is courtesy of the chemicals August Cartwright forced her to ingest. As with Beth's pre-captivity flashbacks, she paints a haunting image that makes it hard not to feel something for Alice.

It also offers viewers some kind of understanding of why Alice is the way she is. With so many villains being bad for good, it's always nice to see someone who really has a reason to be so bad.

4 4 Kate's betrayal

All villains have a weak point, and until recently Alice's weakness was Kate. During the first season, Alice had a tendency to trust Kate, which eventually led to her being imprisoned in Arkham Asylum. And her understanding in "Through the Looking Glass" that Kate never intended to help her is heartbreaking and makes it hard not to feel sorry for her, even if she has done terrible things.

Her subsequent refusal to accept her imprisonment is another reason why Alice is so compelling. Say what you want about her, but she doesn't give up easily, and there's something admirable about that.

3 It has to be his way

Alice is nothing if it is not effective, and she knows it. When Mouse and Tommy Elliot take on the task of cracking Lucius Fox's code in their own hands, Alice becomes frustrated with their failure, eventually forcing them to adopt their own way of doing things.

And of course Alice's method works, emphasizing how smart she is, and how she's managed to successfully plan so many villainous things throughout the series.

2 Goodbye dear mouse

BatwomanThe end of the first season took a turn when Alice did the unthinkable and killed the last person in the world she cared about: Mouse. Although this story had been building to a bitter end between the two, this was not the route that many fans expected him to take, and Alice's willingness to leave her past behind and her attachments to seek revenge highlight just how far she is willing to go. to knock down his sister.

However, it's not just the brutality of doing this that makes it one of Alice's best moments. Watching her crumble when it's done proves that even as she pushes more and more toward being irredeemable, Alice has humanity left.

one The Making of Bruce Wayne

the Batwoman The ending also takes another twist to the ending, revealing that Tommy Elliot's manipulation of Alice has paid off for him, and that he has put on the face of Bruce Wayne.

This scene not only shows once again how smart Alice is underneath her striking appearance, but also emphasizes how capable she is of bowing others to her will. It's a dangerous combo, but it's appropriate for the best Arrowverse villain.

