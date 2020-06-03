10 Movies Like The Art Of Racing In The Rain Everyone Needs To See

Hollywood seems to have a bit of an obsession with dogs. Perhaps that is not surprising, considering the critical role that dogs play in so many people's lives. The flip side of this, of course, is the inescapable fact that humans live much longer than their pets, so they must cope with the inevitable loss of their furry loved ones.

In their different forms, many films have addressed the deep bonds between humans and dogs, most recently The art of competing in the rain.

10 Back Home (1993)

This movie is kind of a shame of riches when it comes to voice talent. In addition to Michael J. Fox, he also stars Sally Field and Hollywood veteran Don Ameche. It's one of those pure and heartfelt movies that could only have been produced in the 1990s, and the final scene is one that seems designed to touch the strings of the heart. It is a powerful reminder of the unbreakable bond between people and their pets.

9 9 Fluke (1995)

Released in 1995, this is a pretty weird movie, but it does some cool things with the human / dog dynamics. In this case, a man who died in a car accident reincarnates as a puppy and, as the film progresses, he is reunited with his human family and has to deal with the consequences of his failures as a father and father. a husband.

8 Marley and I (2008)

Anyone watching this movie would be wise to have a tissue box handy before starting, because this is one of those movies that is designed to produce tears. Based on the book of the same name, it follows the adventures of a family with their dog, Marley, who is one of the least educated dogs that has appeared on the silver screen.

Despite the sadness, there is genuine warmth and humor in the film, largely due to the chemistry between the leads Jennifer Anniston and Owen Wilson.

7 7 The purpose of a dog (2017)

It probably goes without saying that critics attacked this film which, like Fluke, explores the theme of reincarnation. However, instead of having a reincarnated human as a dog, he focuses on a dog that repeatedly reincarnates as it searches for the meaning of a dog's life. Despite the critics' dislike, it is a sweet and poignant film about the timeless and unwavering ties that often exist between owners and their beloved dogs.

6 6 The incredible trip (1963)

Perhaps no studio has been as adept at making quality dog ​​/ human movies as Disney. This movie, made in the 1960s (when the studio was making quite a few real-action movies) follows three pets as they try to reunite with their owner. It's a largely quiet movie, but it also has deep beauty, created in part by cinematography and in part by narration, which is provided by Rex Allen.

5 5 The Way Home of a Dog (2019)

Sometimes it's good to watch a movie that doesn't try to do anything with the established formula, and this is one of those.

It follows a dog's attempt to return to its owner after they send it out of town to avoid being confiscated by jealous authorities. Play all the right notes, and remind everyone who watches it that there are some links that nothing can break.

4 4 Old Yeller (1957)

No list of movies about the deeply emotional relationship between dogs and humans would be complete without it. In fact, it's probably not an exaggeration to say that this is the movie that so many others trust while building their narratives.

The fact that it ends in one of the most tragic and traumatic scenes in the history of dogs on film, and that it remains a classic despite that, is a testament to how resonant it remains.

3 All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

When it comes to dark animated movies, Don Bluth is the undisputed master. His films from the 1980s in particular stand out for the way they explore some of the more sinister aspects of the animated form.

That is certainly the case with this movie, which revolves around whether the dog's main character Charlie can go to heaven or whether he can be redeemed by his love for a human girl. It features some of the most haunting animations ever created for an animated movie.

2 Oliver and company (1988)

On the other side of the animation coin, this Disney offer is a light-hearted adaptation of the famous Charles Dickens novel Oliver Twist. Here, however, the titular character is a cat, who forms an especially strong bond with the rogue dog Dodger (voiced by none other than rock music legend Billy Joel). While not one of DIsney's most iconic films, it does feature some excellent music and vocal performances (Bette Midler also plays one of the characters).

one Savage Sam (1963)

Given the grim way Old Yeller ended, it may seem a bit strange for it to produce a sequel, but it did. Follow the same cast of characters, as well as the headline Sam, an Old Yeller puppy. It follows a more traditional storyline than its predecessor, and luckily the dog doesn't die in the end. It is an exciting adventure story that clearly points to the unbreakable bond between a child and his dog.

