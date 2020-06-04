10 Movies To Watch If You Love Netflix’s Bright

If you liked Netflix's brilliant buddy police action movie Bright, be sure to check out these other similar movies, too.

Sparkly It was one of the first major films to emerge from Netflix's rebranding as a powerful production and distribution player in the world of original films, and, although it did not garner much critical acclaim, the combination of Will Smtih's star power and The film's sensitivity proved too much for most subscribers to resist.

As a result, the film easily developed a fan base and its quirky combination of L.A. police drama. and swords and witchcraft fantasy can make those fans wonder if there is much more out there that can be compared to the movie. So if you like SparklyMake sure to also watch these similar action / police / fantasy movies.

10 Training Day

The movie that really launched the career of Sparkly director David Ayer as a major force in Hollywood, even though it was only written by him, Training Day It provided Denzel Washington with an unforgettable corrupt cop character that would earn him his long-awaited first Oscar win.

On titular training day, the seasoned Washington narcotics officer takes Ethan Hawke's rookie on a journey through the Los Angeles underworld that irrevocably alters the lives of both men.

9 9 End of watch

A more recent version of the Los Angeles police genre that has defined most of Yesterday's filmography so far, End of watch He rejects the aspect of corruption that often prevails in his dramas for a more emotional look at the street policemen of Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Peña as they deal with everyday experiences, life, love and gang violence.

The predominantly feeling of flying on the wall of the film's cinematography brings you closer to the couple of friends than you would like to have and makes tapping your heart fibers even more effective.

8 Sabotage

One of Yesterday's bleaker views on the brutal police-crime collision, and that's really saying something,Sabotage It is a violent and violent story about a DEA Special Operations team that begins to be eerily criticized after stealing a stash of money from the cartel.

I like Sparkly, the film often deviates beyond the parameters of even the darkest thrillers and in the tone of a direct horror film, giving it a remarkably unique personality in an often rigid genre.

7 7 Alien Nation

By far the most similar movie to Sparkly in terms of plot, Alien Nation It depicts Los Angeles struggling with the arrival of a group of refugee aliens who quickly become a subclass within the city.

I like Sparkly, a rookie alien cop combines with a somewhat skeptical, but not irredeemable, companion, as a vague gesture of unity and the two discover a plot that could alter the fate of both species.

6 6 District 9

A more modern version of Alien Nation, District 9 He sees segregation through the science fiction lens as well, but with a greater degree of shock given his South African environment.

Neill Blomkamp's alien apartheid movie is satisfyingly fearless with its metaphors and graphic action, which are sure to resonate with fans of SparklyThe darkest moments.

5 5 Suicide Squad

David Ayers' version of the superhero genre is one of the most controversial entries ever made, but it is still full of detail and, most importantly, stylistic in style.

Like the project Ayers worked on beforehand, Suicide Squad it's the most similar movie you can find Sparkly and its combination of big-budget fantasy and gritty underworld fun.

4 4 Dark blue

Ron Shelton's dark tale of corrupt Los Angeles police officers dancing on the edge of a volcano just before the eruption of the Rodney King riots paints a detailed picture of a city battling moral bankruptcy.

Given its connection to reality, Dark blue is of course a much more serious movie than Sparkly but no less entertaining thanks to its incredible ensemble and unwavering drama.

3 Men in black

One of Will Smith's most successful box office hits, Men in black Pair Smith with the government's top-secret agent, Tommy Lee Jones, in a world of wild alien threats.

Smith's character is included in the titular organization and forced to adapt to his new outlook on life and the universe while mining a large amount of comic gold from his strange partner with Jones.

2 R.I.P.D.

A less successful but still very colorful and optimistic attempt to recreate the fantastic antics of police friends of Men in black, R.I.P.D. he follows the Ryan Reynolds police as they are shot to death in the line of duty and returned to the kingdom of the living as a supernatural executor with veteran Jeff Bridge cowboy as a companion.

Reynolds and Bridges are never as effective a combination as one might expect, but they are talented enough to always be entertaining and fun. Sparkly Fans will enjoy the often grotesque weirdness of their world beyond.

one I robot

Will Smith plays a cop in a futuristic New York, where sophisticated robots are part of everyday life, and he is forced to confront his prejudices against machines when he is embroiled in a murder mystery involving one of the minds. most innovative in the world of robotics and its greatest creation.

I robot It's not exactly as cerebral as its source material, but it makes up for flaws in thought provoking with lots of entertaining action and adventure.

