10 new iPhone tricks you will use all the time

Did you know that you can record the screen of your iPhone? It's better than a screenshot that just gives you a still photo. Touch or click here to find out how to record your screen .

What about Apple Notes? The simple digital organizer is capable of much more than you think. I use it as a document scanner all the time. Tap or click five of my favorite uses.

Your iPhone contains countless features that you are probably not using.

1. Dim your iPhone with low light mode

If you use your phone in a dark room or the screen is too bright, you can switch to low light mode. This can dim the screen brightness more than standard settings allow.

To enable it, touch Configurations > Accessibility > Focus > Zoom region > Full screen zoom. Return to the main Zoom menu and tap Zoom filter > Low light. Return to the main Zoom menu and toggle Zoom on.

Double-tap with three fingers to zoom out and restore the full screen. To quickly access low-light mode, tap the screen three times with three fingers or click the start button three times. Select Choose filter to adjust or disable the light filter.

2. Organize your cards in Apple Wallet

With COVID-19, you really don't want to use a touchpad in grocery stores. Using Apple Wallet on your phone, you can store your credit, debit, prepaid and storage cards for easy contactless payment.

Open the wallet app and your cards are stacked on top of each other. The top default payment method is Apple Pay. To change it, tap the card you want to be your default payment method and drag it to the top of the stack. Easy!

3. Reply to messages with a tap

A Tapback allows you to quickly reply or "react" to a message with emojis, without the need to press send. Just double-tap or tap and hold a message while in the Messages app. You can select a heart, thumbs up, thumbs down, !!,? or haha.

4. Delete calculations with a slide

There is nothing more frustrating than being wrong when you are in the calculator app and you have to start again. Instead of pressing Delete repeatedly, swipe back (left) as undo.

5. Adjust the start and end times of the calendar

When you add an event or edit an existing one in the Calendar, the time increments are set to five minutes by default. However, you can easily change it between one and five minute increments. To adjust the "Start" and "End" times, double-tap the date or time scroll wheel.

6. Move multiple applications at once

Do you want to organize your iPhone applications? You don't have to move them one at a time.

Move multiple apps by long-pressing an app with one finger, then use another finger to touch and drag another icon. Stack it on the first app you selected. Continue stacking apps. When you're done, drag and drop the entire stack wherever you want.

7. Indent List Items in Notes

Your notes don't have to be messy dumps. You can vignetting elements, and there is an easy way to do it: just swipe right.

Your items will be indented and you can even make a sublist within your bullets. Undo with a swipe to the left.

8. Customize alerts for contacts

Customize vibration or sound alerts for specific contacts. Maybe your mom has a special ring and your spouse's text messages have their own buzz sequence.

Go Configurations > Sounds and haptics (on compatible models) or It sounds (on other iPhone models). Drag the slider down Ringtones and Alerts to set the volume of all sounds. Tap a sound type, such as ringtone or text tone in Sounds and Vibration patterns for new mail, calendar alerts, AirDrop, and more.

You can also select a ringtone or text tone. Under Sounds and vibration patterns, touch Ringtones to set the melodies to work for incoming calls, clock alarms and the clock timer.

Text tones can be used for text messages, new voicemail, and other alerts. Tap Vibration in Text tones to choose a vibration pattern or touch Create new vibration to create yours

9. stop the music

Looking for a sleep timer that will stop your audio and lock your phone, forcing you to enter your password? You don't need a special app for that.

Open the Music app, select your playlist, and start a timer. Instead of choosing an alarm or alert sound, tap When the timer ends. Scroll to the bottom and choose the Stop playing option. Press start and you're done!

This timer is great for kids or yourself if you want to set a limit for playing addictive games or going to bed. Having to unlock your phone is a good reminder that it's time to go to sleep.

10. Select messages to forward or delete

To quickly select messages to forward or delete, open the message thread and pinch the screen with your index finger and thumb. You can choose Delete all or mark individual messages to delete or forward.

