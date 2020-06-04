The Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of compelling heroes, but Scarlet Witch is one of the most interesting, in part because she is more powerful than she is often credited with, but also because she started out as a villain in The Avengers: The Age of Ultron.

RELATED: Marvel One Shots: 10 Characters That Would Benefit From A Disney Plus Short

Given her transition from villain to heroine, and her less-than-pleasant past, Wanda Maximoff has a lot of wisdom to share, and she does so in many of her movie quotes. Here are 10 of Scarlet Witch's most memorable quotes in the MCU.

10 "Everyone is afraid of something."

When it comes to superheroes, it's easy to forget that there are humans under the masks and capes. This quote from The Avengers: Age of Ultron reminds viewers that their favorite heroes are, in fact, human, and that everyone has the same hopes and fears as everyone else.

And Wanda proves her statement to be true when she manages to send the Avengers team into their worst nightmares later in the movie. The human tendency to feel fear only makes Wanda so much more powerful.

9 9 "Sooner or later, every man shows up."

Another gem of Ultron ageWanda says this when Ultron comments on his inability to see inside his mind. But even if Wanda can't take the easy route to understanding Ultron's motivations, she firmly believes that people's true colors come out over time. And Ultron proves that the theory is correct.

RELATED: MCU: 10 Things We Never Understood About Thanos

Wanda's sentiment is also true outside of the MCU, as people tend to show who they really are as time goes on. Hiding alone works for a long time.

8 "Ultron doesn't know the difference between saving the world and destroying it. I wonder where he will get that from."

While many fans of the Avengers team will disagree with this quote from Ultron age, offers a new perspective on what our MCU heroes are really doing for the world. It is undeniable that they have made fatal mistakes over the course of the Infinity Saga, and Wanda points this out in a brutally honest way.

Comparing the Avengers to Ultron may not be entirely accurate, but it leaves fans wondering if their heroes should ask more questions before rushing to save the day.

7 7 "It's my job."

Hawkeye's feeling in The Avengers: Age of Ultron that, once Wanda comes out to help them, she is part of the Avengers, she is powerful, but she has her own captivating moment later when she agrees to protect the core while the others help evict innocent people.

"It is my job," Wanda tells Hawkeye, emphasizing that she is officially on the team, and that she is willing to make great sacrifices for the good of others. This is the first time that Wanda has proven herself worthy of being a heroine, but it is certainly not the last.

6 6 "You know I can move things with my mind, right?"

This is one of Wanda's most comical lines in the MCU, delivered during Captain America: Civil War when Cap has his range in an area that can be targeted by his enemies. While describing all the problems they may encounter, Wanda reminds her that she can move objects with her mind, stressing that there isn't much reason to stress when they have their skills working for them.

This comment is fun, but it also emphasizes how powerful Wanda really is. Who should worry about blocked exits and bulletproof vests when you have telekinesis?

5 5 "I used to think of myself in one way, but after this, I am something else. And I am still I think."

After Wanda loses control of her powers while trying to contain an explosion, resulting in multiple casualties, she is reeling from the event, as well as the fact that the public seems to put all the blame on her. The vision tries to make her feel better, leading to a sincere relationship between the two.

During their conversation, Wanda admits that she has become something else with her powers. But he also acknowledges that he is still the same person somewhere below, something that can be accurately said about any of the heroes in the MCU, or anyone who encounters extraordinary power.

4 4 "I can't control his fear, only mine."

With the general public fearful of Scarlet Witch, Tony Stark puts her more or less under house arrest, leaving Vision to make sure she doesn't go out in public. But when Hawkeye comes to him for help, he beats Vision and insists that he cannot control the fears of others, only his own.

And by accepting that you will make mistakes and choose to be a hero anyway, you overcome your own fears. Is one of Captain America: Civil Warstrongest moments, and it shows Wanda really getting into hers.

3 "That is too high a price."

Captain America receives many credits for refusing to sacrifice an innocent life to save many, but Wanda was the first person to claim that destroying Vision was "too high a price" during Avengers: Infinity War.

RELATED: MCU: Scarlet Witch's Top 10 Moments Ahead of WandaVision

Sure, Wanda is a bit biased when it comes to Vision, but her sentiment still carries home the idea that even an innocent life is too much to sacrifice. Of course, it is a sacrifice that she has yet to make, but she and the others exhaust any other possibility before doing it.

2 "You'll."

Seeing Wanda take on Thanos and almost crush him is enough for fans to believe he's one of the MCU's most powerful characters, but it's the dialogue that really makes this moment. Avengers Endgame A candy. When she tells him that "he took everything from her," she replies that she doesn't know who she is.

"You will," she says to him before destroying him, and if she had survived, he would surely have remembered her as a formidable opponent. Talk about a power movement.

one "She knows it. They both do it."

At the end of Avengers Endgame, Wanda and Hawkeye have a candid discussion about their lost loved ones, with Hawkeye wishing they could let Natasha know that the Avengers won. "She knows it," says Wanda. "They both do it."

This sentiment weighs on the notion that Natasha and Vision are still part of the Avengers, even if both characters are dead, and suggests that they are still watching over their former teammates somewhere. It's a tear scene, but the film ends on a note of hope, even after all the devastation that occurs.

NEXT: MCU: 10 Scarlet Witch People Should Have Been With Another Vision



next

5 times when Elvira was the best horror host of all time (and 5 was Joe Bob Briggs)





