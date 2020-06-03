10 Of The Best Quotes From The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes

Rick Grimes may have left the landscape of The Walking Dead now, but for the vast majority of the series, he has been the leader of the group and the program itself. Rick has always been far from perfect, but he generally does the right thing when it counts, and his good nature and strength as a leader created the group that followed him and eventually became a family.

Rick has had some memorable lines throughout his series career. These are 10 of the best Rick Grimes quotes from TWD.

10 The pain just doesn't go away. You make room for it.

The whole group in The Walking Dead He's been through more than most people can imagine, let alone deal with. But Rick Grimes has never hesitated to be the leader he needed to be, even when he shouldn't have been able to handle it.

This particular quote illuminates how Rick has managed to do it, not by ignoring or overcoming the pain, but by making room for it and moving forward.

9 9 We are the ones who live.

Rick's speech to the Alexandrians about how they have been living in a dream world that will never allow them to survive in the real world was one of his most memorable speeches of all time, even if he was abruptly interrupted by Michonne.

But the conviction with which he speaks and this particular line only shows how intensely motivated he is and how much faith he has in the group.

8 He said this group was broken. The best way to honor it is to figure it out.

The Walking Dead It's an seemingly endless stream of horrific, depressing, and shocking deaths, but one of the first deaths that had a big impact on the group and the audience was Dale's death.

After pushing so hard to retain the group's humanity, Dale is unexpectedly gutted by a walker, and while he clearly can't be saved, it means a lot that Rick uses Dale's memory to unite the group.

7 7 Things have happened, but it has always worked for us, because it has always been all of us. This is how I know. Because as long as we are all ourselves, we can do anything.

Rick may be the leader of his group, and he may not always recognize the value of every member of that group, but he eventually learns and understands that everyone has accomplished it for each other.

What makes the series compelling are the relationships that have developed between the characters, making moments like this that speak to the family they have become very significant.

6 6 We will not weaken. That is no longer in us.

One of the many philosophical questions that TWD Question about the nature of humanity is what is the difference between a strong person and a weak person. And on some terrifying stretches, Rick seems to believe that brutality is the key to survival.

When the group arrives in Alexandria, Carol, Carl, and a few others express concern that comfort will weaken them, but Rick is certain that nothing will weaken them again.

5 5 I couldn't sacrifice one of us for the greater good because … because we are the greater good.

What it means to be "good" and "bad" in a world that has been devastated by the zombie apocalypse is difficult to define, and it is undeniable that Rick and many of the others in the group have done really horrible things.

But hope is what has kept them in unimaginably terrible situations, and Rick's faith in the people around him and the human spirit in general is inspiring.

4 4 The best we can do now is avoid it while we can, stay one step ahead. I wish I had something better to say, something deeper. My father was good like that. But I am tired, son.

It's kind of ironic that one of Rick's best quotes throughout the series is about him not knowing what to say, but what makes Rick a good leader is not what he says, it's what he does.

Most of the people in Rick's circumstances would have given up, or would have asked someone else to run things, or would have simply excluded themselves from the world because it was too difficult. But Rick always follows the people he loves, even if he doesn't know what to say to them.

3 We do what we have to do and then we come to live. But no matter what we find in DC, I know we'll be fine. Because this is how we survive. We tell ourselves that we are the living dead.

The world of TWD It's a difficult world, and Rick's group has had a harder time than most. But they have survived through thick and thin (at least some of them have survived).

After a truly miserable journey through the heat and drought, Rick talks to the group about how to endure it, and shares the story of his veteran grandfather's experience in warfare to give everyone a grim inspiration to move on.

2 But we can still go back. We are not too far away. We have to go back I know we can all change.

As anyone would expect, Rick tends to vacillate between a more nihilistic and brutal perspective on life and a hopeful and inspiring perspective. And of course you are always at your best when you feel optimistic.

After coming face-to-face with the Governor and his cronies again, he tries to convince his enemies that they can all continue to be the people they were and that it is not too late, and although his plea does not stop the fight, he eventually does. a friend in Tara wins.

one Everything I did was for you … it still is. It will be.

It seems that after killing dozens of characters there is nothing left that can surprise the audience, but TWD He threw everyone a curved ball when Carl was killed.

Rick losing the only thing that kept him active from the start of the series was a deadly emotional blow, but the fact that Rick decides that Carl's memory is enough to go on and try to improve the world is all anyone could want from him.

